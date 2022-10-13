Broadband Satellite Services Market Is Poised To Value Over USD 4.63 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 7.15%
The Broadband Satellite Services Market value was USD 2.85 Billion in 2020. By 2028, it is projected that it will reach USD 4.63 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadband Satellite Services Market value was USD 2.85 Billion in 2020. By 2028, it is projected that it will reach USD 4.63 billion. This market will grow at a CAGR (7.15%) between 2021-2028.
Broadband Satellite Services market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to rising demand for corporate networks and consumer broadband, as well as the need for high-speed connectivity in shipping or aviation. The market is poised to grow due to the increased use of high-throughput satellite (HTS), which provides frequency reuse and onboard processing along with double throughput capability over traditional FSS. Global Broadband Satellite Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of this market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market, including key segments, trends and drivers, as well as the competitive landscape and factors that play a significant role.
With the growing popularity of the Internet, broadband access has become a vital source of information to the people of the planet. There are many rural areas that lack broadband access and there are still many countries that aren't served. Video applications consume almost two-thirds all Internet traffic, which is why there are growing numbers of subscribers to video streaming (Netflix and YouTube, Amazon Video, etc.). This increases the demand for high-speed internet and drives the growth in the global broadband satellite market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
High Speed Internet is in high demand
Broadband Satellites are Increasingly Used by Enterprises
Restraints
High Capital Investment
Key Market Segments
Type
C Band
Ku Band
HTS
Other
Application
Public Health Organizations
Emergency Relief Centers
Law Enforcement Agencies
Key Market Players included in the report:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Harris CapRock Communications
Hughes Network Systems
Inmarsat
Iridium Communications
VT iDirect
Cambium Networks
EchoStar
Ligado Networks
Thrane and Thrane
Globalstar
Intelsat General
Singtel
Telstra
Thuraya
ViaSat
