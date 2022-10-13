Wallpaper Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 1.67 billion By 2021

wallpaper market 2022

Wallpaper market was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR), of approximately 4.3% between 2022 and 2030.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wallpaper market was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR), of approximately 4.3% between 2022 and 2030. The demand for wallpaper has grown significantly due to the increasing adoption of home renovations and technological advances in wallpaper printing. In the future, the demand will be driven by rising disposable income, shifting consumer preferences, and increased DIY projects that involve wallpaper use.

Drivers:

Due to the many benefits of wallpaper, including its durability and ease of installation, the global wallpaper market will experience significant growth. The market is also expected to grow due to the increasing popularity of interior decoration in commercial and residential spaces. As consumers are attracted to the aesthetic appeal of commercial buildings or residential homes, interior decoration is an essential part of the construction industry.

Restraining Factors

Wallpaper is limited in its use in certain areas of a building, which limits its appeal. Wallpaper can be used efficiently in certain areas such as bedrooms, seating areas and dining areas. However, wallpaper cannot be used in the kitchen, bathroom, or exterior decoration. Exposure to sunlight can cause wallpaper to fade or burn. Wallpapers that are exposed to heat and humidity can cause them to crack. These factors will hinder the growth of the global wallpaper industry over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

The Non-Woven Wallpaper Type is expected to see a significant growth

Non-woven wallpaper has been around for just over a decade, and is more advanced than vinyl or paper wallpaper. These wallpapers are made up of polyester fibers and a base of cellulose. Non-woven wallpapers can be used to hide cracks or imperfections on walls.

Consumer interest in non-woven wallpaper has increased due to the growing do-it yourself trend. These wallpapers are simple to install and prevent mold growth. They also provide waterproofing and tear resistance. They are great for kitchens and bathrooms as they prevent mold growth and keep smoke from getting trapped between paper and walls.

Cole & Sons has a wealth of experience in manufacturing non-woven HD wallpaper. Cole & Sons also offers custom printing to create unique wallpapers. Companies around the globe will benefit from such innovations.

Recent Development

March 2022 - Laura Ashley teamed with Graham & Brown, a UK wallpaper designer and manufacturer, to create a line wallpapers featuring Laura Ashley's iconic designs. The wallpaper collection is available online at lauraashleyusa.com as well at Lowes and Bed Bath & Beyond.

January 2022: AS Creation introduced a new collection "Shades of White", a mix of different materials and textures. White wallpaper potpourri is the ideal arrangement element for any space. This wallpaper potpourri is modern and refreshing, even when it's combined with colorful motifs.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Vinyl-based Wallpaper

Non-woven Wallpaper

Pure Paper Wallpaper

Fiber Wallpaper

Application

Entertainment Places

Office

Household

Key Market Players included in the report:

Asheu

Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

A.S. Création

York Wallpapers

Lilycolor

Marburg

Shin Han Wall Covering

Zambaiti Parati

Brewster Home Fashions

Walker Greenbank Group

LSI Wallcovering

J.Josephson

Len-Tex Corporation

Osborne&little

KOROSEAL Interior Products

Grandeco Wallfashion

F. Schumacher & Company

Laura Ashley

DAEWON CHEMICAL

Wallquest

