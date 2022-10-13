Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary Leads Keynote Session at API World

Shares best practices to help companies safely expose internal systems as APIs

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company , will present a keynote session at API World entitled, “Using iPaaS to Drive Your API Connectivity Needs.” Led by Manoj Chaudhary, Jitterbit’s chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering, the session will address why companies must determine whether an iPaaS or an APIM platform is needed to successfully connect APIs and data sources, with a specific look at how companies can rapidly create exciting new applications by stitching together APIs and existing systems.



What: KEYNOTE: Jitterbit - Using iPaaS to Drive Your API Connectivity Needs

Who: Manoj Chaudhary, chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering, Jitterbit

When: October 27, 11:30 – 11:55 am PDT, Virtually November 3, 11:30 – 11:55 am PDT

Where: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California

Why: APIs are everywhere, from APIs for 150k+ SaaS apps to APIs for blockchain, IoT, AI, and everything in between. Companies may theoretically combine these APIs with current systems to quickly build intriguing new applications. It's important to figure out which tool you'll need to link your systems and data sources, as well as if you'll require an iPaaS or an APIM platform. This session will show how internal systems may be safely exposed as APIs, as well as how to expose your integration as APIs with only a few clicks rather than coding from scratch.

As the world’s largest vendor-neutral API conference and expo, API World will be a strong platform to connect with global technical leaders, executives, engineers, developers, software architects and potential integration partners to share knowledge and best practices around building great APIs and apps, while also facilitating connections, knowledge, trust and business within the community.

For more information on Jitterbit, please visit:

Jitterbit Harmony: https://www.jitterbit.com/platform/

Jitterbit App Builder: https://www.jitterbit.com/lcap/appbuilder

Jitterbit thought leadership: https://www.jitterbit.com/category/blog/

Jitterbit use cases: https://www.jitterbit.com/customers/

About Jitterbit, Inc.