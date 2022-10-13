5G in Defense Market worth $2,487 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new research report, the "5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Core Network Technology, Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, factors such as the higher network speed and lower latency in 5G , and growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of the 5G in defense market.

Expected Market - $2,487 Million by 2027



Projected to grow from - $665 Million in 2022



At a CAGR – 30.2%



Year of Considered – 2019-2027



Base Year – 2021



Forecast Period – 2022-2027



Segments Covered – Communication Infrastructure, Technology, End User, Type, and Region



Geographic regions covered - North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW

Market Leaders - 5G in Defense Companies



Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia OYJ (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64142222



Browse in-depth TOC on "5G in Defense Market"

217 – Tables

75 – Figures

257 – Pages

Top 5G in Defense Players:



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson held the leading position in the 5G in defense market. The company provides high-performing solutions for networks, IT & cloud, media, and telecom industries. It aims to capture more market share as the market shifts from 3G to 4G. Moreover, the company aims to strengthen its position in the emerging 5G market with its offerings, as well as plans to expand and grow in utilities, transport, and public safety verticals. Ericsson had already collaborated with and delivered materials to the Swedish armed forces in the past. Thus, the company has prior experience and can leverage the same to offer 5G solutions to the defense industry.



Huawei



Huawei is the frontrunner among network access equipment providers, primarily backed by its R&D investment, product portfolio, market perception, and geographic reach. The company has R&D centers in 21 countries, including China, the US, Canada, the UK, India, Russia, and Turkey. It is among the major suppliers of network products to telecom and private network operators across the world. Its equipment has been a major part of LTE rollouts in China, Europe, East Asia, and other emerging markets. In terms of key business strategies in the 5G in defense market, the company considers partnerships/collaborations important for its growth in addition to product launches and continuous enhancements of its existing products and investments in R&D. Although the company is a major player in the 5G ecosystem, it has received backlash from the US government as the company is believed to have a strong connection with the Chinese government and that can be a concern for its international market.

Nokia OYJ



Nokia Networks, a segment of Nokia OYJ, offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to address the market that encompasses mobile and fixed network access infrastructure and IP routing and optical networks, among others. The company has a strong product offering for its customers. The company has adopted strings of strategies to garner share in the 5G in defense market. These strategies include product launches/developments, collaborations, and partnerships. The company aims to strengthen its position in the 5G in defense market with the launch of upgraded Cloudband Infrastructure software products. The company provides ultra-broadband network solutions that can handle the bandwidth requirements of a new generation of mission-critical voice, video, and data technologies. Its solutions eliminate IT silos to reduce response times.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=64142222



Opportunity: Growth of IoT



Wide adoption and continuous advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the factors transforming various industries by connecting several types of devices, appliances, systems, and services.

IoT is among the use cases that the 5G network would support; for instance, it enables the communication between a large number of sensors and connected devices. IoT application requirements can be categorized as high power, low-latency applications (e.g., border surveillance), low power, and long-range IoT applications (e.g., smart base). To support these requirements of emerging IoT applications, categorized as massive machine-type communication and mission-critical applications, the 5G market is expected to gain traction. Also, the need to provide uninterrupted internet connectivity to an increasing number of devices, along with a reduction in power consumption, is driving the growth of the 5G market.



Challenge: Security concerns on collaboration with 5G suppliers



Many countries, such as the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK, are looking forward to identifying potential 5G suppliers and integrators. Players such as Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson have been dominating the 5G market.

Since the implementation is for defense purposes, the security of data and network is of utmost importance. The US is firm on not procuring hardware and solutions from unreliable sources, where data security can be a concern. It has decided to ban companies from China, especially Huawei. A similar request for a ban on Huawei has been made by the Canadian military to the government.



In the wake of strong competition between China and the US, the US is pressuring G7 countries to implement similar policies. European countries have directly not agreed to the ban of infrastructure from Chinese companies; however, they have planned for a limited period of contract. European countries prefer buying 5G devices from the European region to ensure data security. In Asia, countries like India are also looking forward to banning Chinese companies wherever data sensitivity is of concern.



Related Reports:



5G Market in Aviation

IoT in Aviation Market

Digital Battlefield Market

Ammunition Market

CBRN Defense Market

Missile Defense System Market

Airborne SATCOM Market



About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com