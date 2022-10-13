Global Gum Arabic Market Size worth USD 385.4 Million in 2018, [+Marketing Strategy] – Market.us - At A CAGR of 5.7%

Gum Arabic Market Size

Gum Arabic Market Size

Global Gum Arabic Market was valued at USD 385.4 Million in 2018. It is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2028

Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies.”
— Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gum Arabic Market was valued at USD 385.4 Million in 2018. It is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2028

Consumption of nutritious and fiber-rich foods is likely to rise, and so is the consumption of soluble Gum Arabic beverages. This will propel the Gum Arabic Market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report@  https://market.us/report/gum-arabic-market/request-sample

Gum Arabic Market: Drivers

Gum arabic's diverse applications are a major factor in the market's growth. Gum arabic can be found in the pharmaceutical industry and the personal care and food & beverage sectors. Gum arabic is a thickening agent used in the manufacture of chewing gums as well as a watercolor paint binder and glaze addition.

Gum arabic, a natural emulsifier used in many applications, is one of the most widely used. The versatility of gum arabic drives the industry's growth.

The global demand for natural products within the food and drink industry will drive Gum Arabic's growth to an incredible extent over the forecast period. Because of the health benefits of natural foods, consumers have begun to eat more natural food products.

Gum arabic can also be used for traditional printing and lithography. It is used most often for printing on newspapers. Gum arabic gives the ink a high adhesion power, which aids

The permanence of the print. The market's growth is driven by the variety of applications of gum arabic.

Gum Arabic Market: Restraints

Global growth of the global gum arabic market is expected to slow down due to abiotic factors like climatic changes in countries where gum arabic can be produced. Political instability is another factor that can cause market retardation.

Many challenges face by countries that produce gum arabic, particularly Somalia and Sudan. The market will suffer from these challenges in the future as there will be less productive.

Chemical manufacturers also have a range of synthetic substitutes that can be used for gum Arabic emulsification. These substitutes are not as good as gum arabic but they pose a threat to the gum arabic's industry because of their low price. Consumers might prefer quality over cost.

Any Enquire Click Here for Report Customization: https://market.us/report/gum-arabic-market/#inquiry

Gum Arabic Market Key Trends:

Many manufacturers are now focusing on marketing their brands in the market, which is a significant trend in the gum Arabic market. The market growth for organic gum Arabic is expected to be boosted by the rising demand due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of organic gum. The market growth for gum Arabic is also expected to be fueled by the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries.

Gum arabic is expected to grow in the market due to growing demand for dairy products like yogurts and ice creams. It is used extensively in dairy product production as an encapsulation stabiliser. The market growth for gum arabic is expected to be driven by e-commerce and the increasing number of domestic vendors.

Recent development:

In December 2020, the South Sudanese government introduced the Acacia Gum or Gum Arab export for the first time.
In January 2020, Alland & Robert published a fresh report outlining the advantages of acacia for lowering sugar consumption.
In June 2018, CaraGum released the inexpensive gum Arabic emulsifier CaraGum EM CG 108-2.

To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=26817


Key Market Players:


gum collectors
Nexira
Kerry Group
TIC Gums Inc.
Alland & Robert.

Type

senegalia senegal
vachellia seyal

Application

thickener
gelling agent
stabilizer and fat replacer
pharmaceutical industry
printing & painting and others

 Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the CAGR of the Gum Arabic Market for the forecast period 2022-2031?
Which country holds the dominant position on the global gum Arabic market in its region?
Which players are leading the global gum Arabic market?
What are the main growth factors for the global gum Arabic industry?
Which segments are included in the Gum Arabic Market Report?

More Related Reports from Our Market.us Site:

Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size

Global Food Arabic Gum Market Share

Global Gum Hydrocolloid Market Trends

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team - Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: inquiry@market.us

Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Global Market Research Reports, Services and Solutions For Business - Market.us

You just read:

Global Gum Arabic Market Size worth USD 385.4 Million in 2018, [+Marketing Strategy] – Market.us - At A CAGR of 5.7%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
Pacifier Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 530.5 million by 2027 | CAGR 6.12%
Electronic Dictionary Market To Generate Revenue Of USD 16.09 Bn With A CAGR Of 15.0% Worldwide By 2028
Curtain Walls Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2031
View All Stories From This Author