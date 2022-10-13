Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market to be Driven by the Rising Popularity of Allergy Immunotherapy in International Markets in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global allergy immunotherapy market, assessing the market based on its segments like allergies, treatments, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 10.1%
The global market growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of allergic disorders and their burden across the globe. The healthcare system is burdened by complex allergies with increased morbidity, which drives research and development in this sector for the introduction of novel medicines.
A rise in the prevalence of asthma and allergic respiratory illnesses is another consequence of rising air pollution, both indoors and outdoors. Few macroeconomic factors such as increasing pollution levels, changing eating habits, and increased consumption of alcohol are resulting in increased skin and other allergies, further propelling the need for allergy immunotherapy.
Allergy Immunotherapy Industry Definition and Major Segments
Allergy immunotherapy is a medication used to stop allergic reactions brought on by food, grass pollen, dust, and bee venom. Allergy immunotherapy helps people with allergies, including those that commonly cause rhinitis, asthma, and conjunctivitis, to reduce their symptoms.
By allergy, the market is segmented into:• Allergic Asthma
• Cat Allergy
• Allergic Rhinitis
• Peanut Allergy
• Others
Based on treatment, the market is divided into:
• Sublingual Immunotherapy
• Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)
• Specific Immunotherapy (SIT)
The several distribution channels of the market are:
• Retail Pharmacy
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Allergy Immunotherapy Market Trends
In the upcoming years, companies are anticipated to have growth opportunities owing to a robust pipeline of immunotherapy treatment solutions. A strong presence of leading companies in the emerging Asian markets and investments for enhancement of SLIT, standardisation of dosage, and evaluation of long-term outcomes can be attributed to the market growth. Additionally, governments are launching campaigns to raise people’s knowledge of allergies.
The availability of reimbursements and supportive policies in government hospitals in developed economies is further driving the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are :
ASIT Biotech
Circassia Group PLC
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Merck KGaA
Stallergenes Greer Ltd
Allergy Therapeutics PLC
Others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
