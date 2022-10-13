BOARD MEMBER BRUNO NAVARRO IS FIRST IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Bruno Navarro

DCRO Institute initiatives in the MENA region are accelerated by the latest addition to the roster of Certificate in Risk Governance® holders.

This is a best-in-class program for Non-Executive Directors and risk people at large - critical for seasoned directors, and an eye-opener for better governance.” — Bruno Navarro

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Bruno Navarro of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Bruno is the first professional in the United Arab Emirates to receive this global recognition.Bruno is a non-executive director at GAMA Enerji A.Ş. in Ankara, Turkey. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Ipso Facto Ltd, an expert consultancy in Abu Dhabi dedicated to companies in distress and creditors faced with unsustainable debt. In prior years, Bruno served on three boards in China and Colombia that were joint ventures between the International Finance Corporation and major financial institutions. He was a senior advisor to Rothschild & Co, the Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Recovery Management for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and the Executive Vice President and Head of Special Assets and Restructuring Department for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. He spent over sixteen years working for the International Finance Corporation, last holding the position of Global Head, Distressed Assets and Chief, Special Operations. Bruno's work history extends across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. He earned his Diplôme d'études approfondies, Master’s in Finance, and his undergraduate degree in Economics from Université Paris Nanterre."Bruno's global experience, senior executive responsibilities, and board service as an IFC Nominee Director make him an ideal graduate of our programs," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "With such robust, practical experience, and a global perspective, augmented by a positive perspective on risk governance, he will surely add substantial value to his future board and advisory roles. We're glad to count him among our graduates," he continued."This is a best-in-class program for Non-Executive Directors and risk people at large," said Mr. Navarro. "It is essential training for beginners, critical for seasoned directors, and an eye-opener for better governance."The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

