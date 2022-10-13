Global Military Radars Market Growth Trajectory

Military Radars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Military Radars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Military Radars Global Market Report 2022”, the global military radars market size is expected to grow from $50.93 billion in 2021 to $54.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70%. The growth in the military radars market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military radars market is expected to reach $89.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.20%. An increase in defense spending by emerging economies contributed to the military radars market growth.

Key Trends In The Military Radars Market

MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) system is increasingly being used in the military radar industry. MIMO radar system is used for simultaneous transmission and reception by multiple antennas or channels. They are also used to gain a low probability of intercept radar properties. In June 2019, Abaco announced the VP430 Development kit which is designed for advanced electronic warfare applications using MIMO. It has also announced VPX370, a 6-slot system developed specifically for aerospace and defense application. It addresses many application requirements such as digital RF memory (DRFM) and synchronous multichannel MIMO systems.

Overview Of The Military Radars Market

The military radars market report consists of sales of military radars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture military radars. Military radar is a detection system used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of air, ground, and sea targets. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Land Radar, Naval Radar, Airborne Radar, Space-Based Radar

• By Functionality: Surveillance and Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking and Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Synthetic Aperture and Moving Target Indicator Radar, Ground Penetrating Radar

• By Application: Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring and Traffic Management, Ground Surveillance and Intruder Detection, Air and Missile Defense, Navigation, Airborne Mapping, Ground Force Protection and Counter-Battery, Mine-Detection and Underground Mapping

• By Geography: The global military radars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo, SAAB, and ASELSAN.

Military Radars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of the military radars market. The market report analyzes military radars global market size, military radars global market growth drivers, military radars global market segments, military radars global market major players, military radars global market growth across geographies, and military radars market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



