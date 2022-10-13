Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size in 2018 USD 41.25 Mn by 2028 | To Grow at a Stayed CAGR 4.1% with Huge Profits

Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size, Share

Global Frozen Potatoes Market in 2018 was valued at USD 41.25 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019-2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Frozen Potatoes Market in 2018 was valued at USD 41.25 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019-2028.

The main staple food is potatoes, followed by rice, wheat and corn. They rank fourth in terms of world production. You can either eat them fresh or in the processed form at restaurants and homes. Frozen potatoes are one type of processed potato. They are convenient and easy to prepare, with long storage times and a naturally preserved form that contains various nutrients and vitamins. Processing fresh potatoes at low temperatures and using advanced machinery creates frozen potatoes.

These products have many options, including potato chips, French fries and shapes, mashed potatoes, sweet potato shapes, cooking, twice baking, covered /stuffed and other frozen potato products. These products can be purchased at QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), or at customers' homes through retail.

Frozen Potatoes Market: Drivers

Increasing population base worldwide

The market's growth is largely due to the increasing population worldwide. The growing population leads to an increase in demand for food and the cultivation of grains and food crops. Potato is also a popular food item in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Development and research skills

There will be lucrative market growth opportunities if there is an increase in research and development expenditures, especially in developed economies. The market growth rate is also being boosted by research and development activities that study the nutrition composition of potatoes.

Increasing awareness about the many benefits

The market is growing because of increased awareness of the many benefits of potatoes. Potatoes are rich in carbohydrates, starch, and fiber which help to keep the stomach full for long periods. Antioxidants are a key component of potatoes, which help to prevent diseases.

Frozen Potatoes Market: Restraints

Market growth will be impeded by high costs associated with research and development.

The market may be affected by rising obesity rates and increased heart disease due to excessive consumption of junk food. The market will be challenged by high costs and the availability of healthier options on a large scale in the 2022-2031 forecast period.

High-cost storage, transportation, and product recall costs can severely impede target market growth. In developed and developing countries, there is a greater focus on health and higher consumption of healthy foods like fruits and vegetables. This can also reduce the demand for frozen potato products. The high cost of frozen potato products and the low temperatures required to keep them frozen will also limit their growth.

Frozen Potatoes Market Key Trends:

Fast food has been changing the world's food habits and technological advances have led to a rapidly developing industry. The market for frozen potatoes will also be supported by the growing popularity of fast food and an increase in restaurants that offer quick service.

Other factors that are expected to drive market growth include increased urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing demand for convenience foods. The market growth will be slowed by the increased demand for low temperatures and high costs. The forecast period will also see an increase in demand for frozen potato due to the increased demand for freshly prepared foods and changes in food habits, which should lead to ample opportunities in the market.

Recent development:

Himalaya Food signed an agreement with B.K Dist. in December 2021. Co-Operative Milk Producer and AMUL for frozen potatoes processing products at the Vadnagar Plant of India.

ConAgra Foods, Inc. announced in June 2016 that it would expand its operations at the Richland plant. The company also announced that it would expand its french fries processing line.

ConAgra Foods announced in June 2016 a partnership agreement with Meijer Frozen Foods, a Dutch-based company. Both companies also signed an agreement to take over the Russian market through Belaya Dacha. This partnership will combine knowledge and skills to meet rising Russian demand.

McCain opened and invested in the first Brazilian frozen french fries factory in July 2021. McCain Foods is a major producer of french fries, potato specialties, and other potato products. The company plans to expand its presence in Brazil through the investment in the factory.

Key Market Players:

McCain Foods

Simplot Foods

Conagra Foods

Farm Frites

Aviko Group

Kraft Heinz

Goya Foods

General Mills

Nomad Foods

Tyson Foods

Iceland Foods

Agristo

Ardo

Landun

Bonduelle

Pizzoli

Alyasra Foods

11er Nahrungsmittel

Seneca Foods

Type

Chips

Non-chips

Application

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the growth rate of the frozen potato market?

What is North America's Frozen Potato Market Outlook Outlook?

What are the Key Players in Frozen Potato Markets?

What are the main driving factors for the Frozen Potato Market's success?

What is the current industry size of frozen potato?

What is the CAGR for the global Frozen Potatoes Market?

What rate will frozen potato demand grow in the next decade at this pace?

