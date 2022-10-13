McFarlane Lake Mining Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19, 2022

Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF), based in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada and focused on gold exploration and development



McFarlane Lake Mining Highlights

Executing on a simple exploration strategy; “Go find gold where it has been found and mined before”

Became a publicly traded company on the NEO Exchange on January 26, 2021 (NEO: MLM) and was approved for trading on the OTCQB on July 13, 2022 (OTC: MLMLF)

Completed acquisition agreements for six properties, three of which have historic past producing gold mines; West Hawk Lake, High Lake, McMillan from Canadian Star, Mongowin from Transition Minerals and Michaud, Munro from 1929941 Ontario Limited

Successfully completed a 3000+ metre drill program on West Hawk Lake which mirrored our exploration strategy through extending the Waverly Raise Zone to 200 metre in depth and 200 metre of strike from previous known depth of 100 meters and strike of 100 meters. The results from the drill program confirmed the existence of high-grade intersections, successfully intersected gold values in the Sunbeam breccia and identified key structures extending well beyond the previously explored areas.

Continued to look for acquisition opportunities related to our properties and acquired 14 claims contiguous to our High Lake property, expanding the size of the property from 341.49 hectares to 584.43 hectares, and also acquired 16 new claims abutting to our McMillan/Mongowin property located near Espanola, increasing the company’s land holdings in the area by 352.5 hectares to 3,247.5 hectares.

Upsized and closed a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of C$1.29 million on September 19, 2022, due to strong investor demand. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used to further explore the company’s West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties.

Granted an exploration permit from the Ontario Ministry of Mines for its High Lake Property on August 22, 2022. The permit allows the company to conduct an exploration program including line-cutting, geophysical survey and an 8,000 to 10,000 metre drilling campaign. The program is anticipated to kick-off this fall.



About McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Lake is a Canadian gold exploration and development company with six gold properties with three of the six having past producing gold operations; two properties are straddling the Ontario-Manitoba border, which are geologically similar to a number of significant gold deposits in Ontario and an additional two west of Sudbury in a region consistently on the top gold exploration opportunities as identified by the Ontario Geological Survey (reports of 2011 and 2018). The two remaining properties are located in the historic Timmins area along the prolific Porcupine Destor fault, home to dozens of mines over the last century and several current producing mines. Three of the properties are past producers of gold, and all six properties are near infrastructure (roads, power), significant population bases and in a geopolitically stable environment.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

