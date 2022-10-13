Ambulatory Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027
Global Ambulatory Services Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Outpatient Care In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ambulatory Services Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Research, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ambulatory services market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ambulatory-services-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3 Trillion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.1%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.3 Trillion
Owing to the use of modern technologies such as electronic health records (EHR) the process of drug procurement, and primary and follow-up treatment has enhanced. Additionally, along with electronic health records, the use of computerised prescription systems in primary care offices is expected to improve the treatment quality and grow in the forecast period.
The growing expenditure in healthcare is aiding the expansion of outpatient clinics. Increasing incidences of cases of chronic illness and hospital re-admission in the Asia Pacific region are leading the industry towards growth. Moreover, government in China supports the option of online appointments and payments using mobile applications to eliminate the trouble of lengthy queues at outpatient facilities.
Ambulatory Services Industry Definition and Major Segments
Ambulatory care, also called outpatient care, refers to medical services that are performed without admission to a hospital or other facility. However, this type of care can include use of advanced technologies even when offered outside a hospital setting. The medical services involve diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, among others.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ambulatory-services-market
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:
Primary Care Offices
Emergency Departments
Surgical Speciality
Ophthalmology
Orthopaedics
Gastroenterology
Pain Management
Plastic Surgery
Others
Medical Speciality
The major regional markets include:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growth of the global ambulatory services market is being driven by the rising preference for outpatient care. It is cost-effective and does not require a stay at the hospital. Government initiatives and funding for ambulatory services is also boosting the growth of the market. With the advancement in technologies and processes that are minimally invasive and its consequent rise in demand amongst people is propelling the desirability of ambulatory healthcare facilities.
For instance, the development of laparoscopy and endoscopy has reduced the requirement for long stays at the hospital. It is anticipated that over the forecast period, various business strategies like geographic growth, mergers and acquisitions and product launches by established firms will push the growth of the market higher.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc., Surgery Partners, Inc., HCA Management Services, L.P., Terveystalo Healthcare Oy, and Aspen Healthcare Limited, among others.
