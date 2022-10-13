Home Textile Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 135.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 5.25%

Home Textile Market size

The home Textiles Market in 2018 was estimated at US$ 94.88 billion according to the experts. It is projected to reach US$ 135.6 billion by 2025 CAGR of 5.25%

The global home textiles market is expected to grow due to the development in end-use segments such as residential and hospitality. An increase in real estate has led to an increase in home-based interior decoration. This is also expected to be a key feature that will boost growth in the coming years. The development of home textiles will also be influenced by changes in the way we furnish our homes.

The largest local market in 2018 was North America. It is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Due to rapid development and growth in per-head earnings, countries such as India, China, and the U.K. saw an increase in demand for home textiles. The average home textile spending in the U.S.A was US$115 in 2017. The market for home textiles is also being supported by a greater number of online and retail outlets.

Drivers:

The global home textile market is driven by many factors. One of the main reasons for development is likely to be the increasing concentration of governments and the promise of supervisory strategies. This type of backing has led to an increase in market funds. This is also helping to boost development. The development is expected to be boosted by an increase in the style and thoughtfulness of domestic furnishing.

Restraints:

There are also reasons that are preventing the development. The rising costs of logistics are expected to pose significant challenges for the global home textiles sector. Emerging nation-states with weak logistics and organization chains are home to the largest manufacturers of home textiles. This will be the biggest obstacle to the growth of the home textile market.

These countries have a lot of raw materials, but they are also low-quality and face scarcity of high-quality raw materials. These materials are essential for the production of high-quality, global-standard products. The replacement of home textile products takes too much time and can hinder the growth of the market.

Trends:

This market will grow quickly due to the latest trends like eco-friendly home furnishing. Manufacturers are switching to natural fibres over chemical dyes, as customers prefer natural products. These products will be highly in demand by customers in the future. Market growth is also expected due to higher demand for nonwoven fabric and innovations made in home textile products.

Recent development

The Shade Store and Nate Berkus announced the launch of their exclusive fabrics to create custom window treatments in November 2018.

Loom & Table introduced their DTC table linens company in November 2020. It will offer services that can help you make custom linens in a variety of sizes, colors, and fabrications.

Key Market Segments

Type

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

Key Market Players included in the report:

Ralph Lauren

Goldsun

Fengzhu Textile

Lanzhou Sanmao

Springs Global

RUBELLI

Comatex

Gelisen Textile

Gandong Textile

Fineweave Textile

LEE JOFA (Kravet)

Ningbo Guangyuan

Nansi Textile

Sunvim

Mendale Hometextile

Fremaux Delorme

Tevel

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Luolai Home Textile

