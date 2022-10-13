Ureteral stents Market Future Business Opportunities 2022-2028 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Allium Ltd

Ureteral stents Market

A ureteral stent is a tiny tube that is inserted into the ureter to treat or prevent renal urine flow obstruction.

Coherent Market Insights have added a new research study on Title Ureteral stents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Allium Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, LP., Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and company, Richard Wolf GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, Biomerics, HydrUStent SA, TAEWOONG, and Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

A ureteral stent is a tiny tube that is inserted into the ureter to treat or prevent renal urine flow obstruction. Length of stents used in adult patient’s ranges from 24 to 30 cm. Stents are available in a variety of diameters and gauges to fit different ureter sizes. A cystoscopy is usually used to implant the stent. JJ stent, also known as a double J stent or pig-tail stent, has one or both ends coiled to prevent it from moving. These ureteral stents are made up of various materials including silicone and polyurethane (plastic). Ureteral stents are 10 to 15 inches long and 14 inches in diameter.

Global ureteral stents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 498.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact Analysis – Ureteral stents Market Research

Analysts at Coherent Market Insights constantly monitor the Ureteral stents industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Ureteral stents Market Study

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Ureteral stents industry evolution and predictive analysis.

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒 – In order to better understand Ureteral stents market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – Leading players have been studied from Ureteral stents Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 & 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 – Ureteral stents report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥/𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝:–

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Ureteral stents Market have also been included in the study.

Ureteral stents Market Key Players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Allium Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, LP., Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and company, Richard Wolf GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, Biomerics, HydrUStent SA, TAEWOONG, and Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type:

Double Pigtail Stents

Multiloop Stents

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Material Type:

Metal Stents

Polymer Stents

Silicone Ureteral Stents

Hybrid Ureteral Stents

Polyurethane Ureteral Stents

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Application:

Kidney Stones

Ureteroscopy

Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Kidney Transplantation

Urinary Incontinence

Tumors

Others

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by End User:

Hospitals

Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Introduction About Ureteral stents Market

Ureteral stents Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Ureteral stents Market by Application/End Users

Ureteral stents Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Ureteral stents Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2028)

Ureteral stents Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Ureteral stents (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Ureteral stents Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Ureteral stents Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Ureteral stents Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Ureteral stents Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Ureteral stents Market?

Coherent Market Insights also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives.

