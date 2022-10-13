Biogas Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 4.9% CAGR From 2022 To 2031

Biogas Market Size 2022

The global biogas market was valued at USD 58.75 billion in 2021. It will continue to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The global biogas market was valued at USD 58.75 billion in 2021. It will continue to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Growing Demand

Recycling of waste to generate renewable energy to drive the market

Due to the rapid migration of people to urban areas, urban energy demand is growing rapidly. The United Nations estimates that more than 50% of the world's inhabitants live in urban areas. Population growth has led to an increase in waste generation over the past few decades. They pose a risk to public health and the environment if not correctly disposed of. Comprehensive waste treatment facilities are necessary. Biogas can be produced from a variety of organic matter. This system transforms waste management into a business opportunity.

The high demand for upgraded Biogas will boost the market growth.

One of the biggest global problems is the shortage of fossil fuels and environmental degradation. Renewable energy can help to overcome these problems. This gas plays a critical role in creating a sustainable society and decreasing dependence on oil. This gas has a high level of methane. It is then further refined into biomethane. Biomethane, which has the same properties and is renewable for natural gas vehicles, can also be used as a fuel source.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) states that this gas can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% and 80% compared to other fossil-based fuels. In Germany, there are approximately 150 filling stations that offer biomethane. The demand for biomethane will rise as more automobiles are produced.

Restrictive factors

Huge Capital Investments in Biogas Plants Setup may Hinder Market Growth

Biogas plants require a significant capital investment. The land needed for the plant is in acres. High equipment, feedstock materials, engineering, and labor costs are also required. It is difficult and expensive to buy, store, sort, and distribute feedstock. It is also expensive to operate plants or distribute this gas. High capital investments in plant operation and setup can hinder market growth.

Market Key Trends

Electricity Generation to Rule the Market

Over the past decade, the world witnessed an increasing global electricity generation. This was due to ever-increasing energy demands from growing populations, industrialization, urbanization, and urbanization. Global electricity generation rose to 2957.2 TWh (21570.7 TWh) in 2020 from 21779.7 TWh in 2010. According to the International Energy Agency (IAEA), the global energy demand will experience a year-on-year growth rate of over 9% from 2010 to 2030.

Biogas is a vital source of electricity in the power sector and contributes to the global goals for the clean energy transition. Biogas-based electricity generation is a widely used technology. CHP engines are frequently used to generate electricity and heat.

The World Biogas Association claims that Biogas can cut global GHG emissions by 10-13% and produce renewable energy from food waste, industrial production wastes, agricultural feedstocks, and sewage. Biogas will see positive effects from reduced GHG emissions and fuel optimization.

Furthermore, countries in the developing world, including Africa, Asia-Pacific, South America, and South America, have developed strategies and plans to increase Biogas's role in their electricity generation mix. EnviTec Biogas AG has already given China five of its eight biogas plants. The company is also ready to hand over its 7th and 6th biogas plants. The plants can produce biogas at a rate of 37,000 Nm3 per hour. The eighth plant is due to be completed in June 2022.

GAIL Limited announced a 2021 investment of over INR. 50 billion to establish a portfolio that includes solar, wind, biogas, and ethanol plants. It will invest between INR 8 and 10 billion to set up two compressed biogas plants. An ethanol factory would also be built. The company hopes to attain 1 GW in three to four years.

Moreover, in May 2022, the Ghana government commissioned a new Hybrid-PV-Biogas-Pyrolysis-Plant with a capacity of 400kW at Ashanti, Ghana. This 48-month project took 48 months. The plant can process 12 tons of waste daily into bio-fertilizer or energy. The project can produce 200KW of solar energy, 100KW of biogas, and 100KW of pyrolysis plastic waste.

Accordingly, these developments will support worldwide rising electricity demand over the forecast period.

Recent Development

Mazoon Dairy Company created a biogas facility for Oman in October 2019. Mazoon Dairy Company's Waste-to-energy strategy aims at improving waste management efficiency. The plant is part of the Mazoon Dairy Company’s biogas facility in Oman. This is the first instance of clean technology being implemented on a large scale by a dairy business in the area.

Repsol, a Spanish gasoline company, has announced plans for industrial-scale biogas production in June 2020.

Gasum, a Nordic-based energy company, declared in June 2020 that it would open a filling station for liquified natural and biogas near the airport. This is Gasum’s Stockholm station.

Air Liquide presented biogas purifying technologies at the BioCycleREFOR19 exhibition in October 2019. The company has created cutting-edge membrane technology, making it cost-effective to upgrade biogas and providing a reliable source of renewable electricity.

Doctor, a biotechnology company, will begin the construction of three combined biofertilizer/biogas plants in northern Poland in April 2020. The facilities were constructed in the Polish region. The new facilities have two plants with a capacity to generate 0.5MW, and the third plant has a capacity to produce 1MW.

Key Market Segments:

By Source

• Municipal

Landfill

Wastewater

• Industrial

Food Scrap

Wastewater

• Agricultural

Dairy

Poultry

Swine Farm

Agricultural Residue

By Application

Vehicle Fuel

Electricity

Heat

Upgraded Biogas

Cooking Gas

Market Key Players:

Agrinz Technologies GmbH

Air Liquide

DMT International

Gasum Oy

HomeBiogas Inc.

PlanET Biogas

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Schmack Biogas Service

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

