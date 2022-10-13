Global Access Control Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Security Concerns In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027
Global Access Control Market to be Driven by the Increasing Security Concerns in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Access Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global access control market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end-uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/access-control-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 8.2 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 40%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 12.6 Billion
The market for access control is being driven by the growing accessibility to biometric equipment. The cost-effectiveness and ease-of-usage offered by finger recognition is surging its use across industry verticals, hence driving the market growth. With the increasing interconnectedness of devices and the growing security risks, the market for access control is witnessing robust growth to propel security.
As the prevalence of organised crimes and data theft is increasing, the demand for biometric scanners is surging. Moreover, innovations and technological advancements in biometric security is positively impacting the market growth. With the growing trend of continuous authentication, the demand for biometric scanners is growing and propelling the industry growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Access control is a crucial component of security that prevents data breaches. It enables users to access information and resources while mitigating the risk of information being accessed without authorisation. It limits access to information to unauthorised users and boosts the ease of access to employees.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/access-control-market
Based on type, the market is divided into:
Card Reader and Access Control Devices
Biometric Readers
Electronic Locks
Software
Others
By end uses, the market is segmented into:
Commercial
Residential
Government
Industrial
Transport and Logistics
Healthcare
Military and Defence
Others
The regional markets of access control are:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market growth of access control can be attributed to the increasing demand for mobile access control systems owing to their enhanced flexibility and accessibility. The rising requirement for mobile access control systems in the commercial sector is driving the market for access control. With the growing smartphone ownership, smartphones are increasingly utilised as security badges for access control, which is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. As the adoption of cloud-based access control to enhance operational efficiency is increasing, the market is witnessing robust growth. In addition, due to the trend of remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the market is likely to proliferate in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are 3M Cogent Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Thales group, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, LLC., Allegion PLC, and Identiv, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Aerosol Paints Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerosol-paints-market
Halal Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/halal-food-market
High-Speed Camera Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-speed-camera-market
Sugar Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sugar-alcohol-market
Space Launch Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/space-launch-services-market
Core Banking Solutions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/core-banking-solutions-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Allergy Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/allergy-treatment-market
Low-Code Development Platform Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-code-development-platform-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
James Rowan
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other