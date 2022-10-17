93 Avenue Celebrates the Spirit of Festivals in Unique Ways

Festive Offer at 93 Avenue Pune Navratri Celebration at 93 Avenue Pune - 15kgs of Rangoli Selfie Points at 93 Avenue Pune

93Avenue- East Pune's favourite shopping complex adds to the festivity with a month-long celebration starting from Navratri spanning till Diwali this year.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pune is known for its people with spirit, jolliness & zeal to celebrate festivals. 93 Avenue - East Pune's favourite shopping complex adds to the festivity with a month-long celebration starting from Navratri spanning till Diwali this year.Navratri SpecialA beautiful & magnificent Rangoli of Goddess Durga won the hearts of the visitors. It was drawn at the entrance of the complex by one of the budding artists in the city, Miss Shravani. It took 2 days to complete this piece of art with 15kgs of Rangoli. Navratri Celebration at 93 Avenue was also acknowledged by the popular news channel Saam Tv.Dussehra CelebrationAll the visitors were welcomed in Maharashtrian Style on the Dussehra where the Haldi Kumkum event was a special organisation for every lady entering the complex. 9 selfie points were specially made where the visitors clicked, enjoyed, and went back with wide smiles. 93 Avenue is known for its out-of-the-box events, one such was an enchanting DJ Evening with DJ Shashank this Dussehra. People were amazed to see celebrations beyond the conventional methods.Festivals bring prosperity. 93 Avenue is offering several other offers that come as a bonanza to your festivity. A Diwali Lucky draw is planned that will give away whooping prizes including- 55inch LED TV, Washing machine, Food processor, iPad / iPhone, and many more. So, a visit before 30th October might get us lucky!This is not it! For real estate interests, 93 Avenue offers a holistic business ecosystem. If you are looking to invest in a spacious, fully equipped, fully functional, ready-possession commercial space in Pune, 93 Avenue has the most dynamic deals that give amazing ROI owing to a round centre and perfect space created for modern businesses. Some of the key features of this buzzing hotspot include- ample car parking space, a firefighting system, integrated security features, a 100% power backup system, attractive elevation, LED lighting for the external facade, beautifully designed passages, and many more.Covering all fashion, food, movies, games, and music, 93 Avenue is a multiutility complete lifestyle destination with several brands for people to select from. For e.g., DMart for your grocery needs, Rajhans Cinemas for an amazing movie experience, more than 15 food & beverage outlets for the foodies like Barbeque Nation, Coffee Culture, from local to international apparel brands like Max, Gandhi designer studios, a separate kid’s zone, and the list goes on.4.5 lakh monthly customer footfall at 93 Avenue is the testimony of the love and trust customers bestow. It is the signature space where you can converge, connect, and celebrate life in the most dense, diverse, and colourful way. 93 Avenue is at a strategic location making it easily accessible to all Punekarsalike.People’s lifestyles are becoming increasingly diversified with changing needs. In response, 93 Avenue has developed a space that fulfills multiple functions, including the provision of the most advanced products, services, and information. It is incorporating a range of functions into one place so that it can provide a variety of goods, food, and amusement facilities including a cineplex and other commercial spaces in Pune.93 Avenue is a pleasant and convenient space where visitors from any age group can have a memorable time. Bidding adieu to Dussehra, 93 Avenue is all prepped for the festival of lights.

93 Avenue - Converge Connect Celebrate | A project by Raviraj Realty