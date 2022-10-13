Wireless Display Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 11.0% by 2031
The global Wireless Display market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.
Growing Demand
A wireless display refers to the technology used to share any display. It can be accessed wirelessly from flat panes LCD, LED, projector, or video wall. This type of display is rapidly becoming popular with consumers. It allows users to transmit content without connecting to other devices through a data connection.
Driving Factors
Due to the wide use of smart TVs, tablets, and smartphones, as well as the evolution of display technology and the increasing popularity of on-demand entertainment, the wireless display market is expected to grow.
The wireless display market will continue to expand due to the increasing demand for digital signage and DOOH.
Recent Development
Splashtop Inc., a leading market player, launched Mirroring 360 pro with screen-sharing solutions and device screen mirroring in 2017. This uniquely designed product for businesses and education to share documents with large audiences.
Airtame Inc. joined forces with Airserver in 2019 to create an app that can be installed on any device. It allows users to cast their screen on any screen that is based on any device. The market has been abuzz with a flexible platform that offers excellent compatibility and flexibility.
Key Market Segments
Type
hardware
software
Services.
Application
consumer
Commercial
Key Market Players included in the report:
Google Inc.
Apple Inc.
Microsoft
Roku Inc.
Lattice Semiconductor
NETGEAR
Cavium
Actiontec Electronics Inc.
Belkin International Inc
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is the market value of the wireless display market in 2028?
2. What is the growth rate of the wireless display market?
3. Which region accounted for the most extensive wireless display market share?
4. What is the application of the wireless display market?
5. Which top companies hold the market share in the wireless display market?
