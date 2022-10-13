Wireless Display Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 11.0% by 2031

Wireless Display Market

Wireless Display Market Size 2022

The global Wireless Display market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The global Wireless Display Market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2028.

Growing Demand

A wireless display refers to the technology used to share any display. It can be accessed wirelessly from flat panes LCD, LED, projector, or video wall. This type of display is rapidly becoming popular with consumers. It allows users to transmit content without connecting to other devices through a data connection.

Driving Factors

Due to the wide use of smart TVs, tablets, and smartphones, as well as the evolution of display technology and the increasing popularity of on-demand entertainment, the wireless display market is expected to grow.

The wireless display market will continue to expand due to the increasing demand for digital signage and DOOH.

Recent Development

Splashtop Inc., a leading market player, launched Mirroring 360 pro with screen-sharing solutions and device screen mirroring in 2017. This uniquely designed product for businesses and education to share documents with large audiences.

Airtame Inc. joined forces with Airserver in 2019 to create an app that can be installed on any device. It allows users to cast their screen on any screen that is based on any device. The market has been abuzz with a flexible platform that offers excellent compatibility and flexibility.

Key Market Segments

Type

hardware
software
Services.
Application
consumer
Commercial

Key Market Players included in the report:

Google Inc.
Apple Inc.
Microsoft
Roku Inc.
Lattice Semiconductor
NETGEAR
Cavium
Actiontec Electronics Inc.
Belkin International Inc

