Fish Collagen Peptides Market is Predict to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 5.67% by 2028

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The fish collagen peptides market is expected to grow from USD 603.17 million in 2020 to USD 937.68 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Fish have sparked a lot of interest among pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies because they are a rich source of bioactive substances, including peptides and proteins. Due to their claimed efficiency in skincare and hair care, the market for fish collagen peptides has grown in prominence, and continuing bioactivities in these industries are fueling research to create novel and more effective cosmeceutical solutions.

Collagen is present in a human body with an ample amount of protein in the human body, and it may be found in muscles, bones, tendons, and hair. It is the substance that keeps the body together. Due to its low molecular weight and small particle size, fish collagen peptides are the most superior collagen generated from animals. It has several benefits, including reducing joint discomfort, anti-aging characteristics, safety, and the preservation of bone density. Fish collagen peptide is becoming increasingly popular in the production of nutritious meals. Consumers are increasingly reliant on external variables to meet their nutritional demands as collagen synthesis in the body declines due to aging and poor diet. Capsules, ointments, emulsions, skin creams, cosmetics, and pill coatings are made with the Collagen peptide. Expanding the fish collagen peptides business will be aided by a shift in customer preferences toward animal-based supplements due to their high protein content. Marine waste products are high in proteins and fatty acids, making them essential ingredients in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and nutritional supplements.

Alternative replacement from low-cost plant proteins is hindered the fish collagen peptides business. The animal protein industry is projected to expand in response to growing consumer concern about the COVID 2019 risk associated with the use of animal-based products. The COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in the closure of production plants, causing supply chain disruptions all around the world. This has harmed the supply of raw materials for fish collagen peptide.

Key players operating in fish collagen peptides market include Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, Neocell, Amicogen, Gelita, Cosen Biochemical, Taiaitai, PB Leiner, SEMNL Biotechnology, and Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology. To gain a significant market share in the fish collagen peptides market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In 2018, Amicogen agreed to form a joint venture with Kangmaichen.lnc. Kangmaichen.lnc is a health and beauty distribution company based in China. Amicogen has announced plans to build a fish collagen peptides factory and a sales office in Qingdao, China, to access regional raw material sources.

Skins segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the fish collagen peptides market is segmented into skin, scales, fins, and bones. Skins type segment dominated the market and held 40.9% Share in 2020. The growing popularity of fish peptide collagen in the United States and Europe has boosted the fish skin segment's growth. The increasing popularity of supplements made from fish skin collagen to support healthy hair, skin, and nails drives rising demand for the commodity. Fish collagen peptides, derived from fish scales, are frequently utilized as supplements in functional meals. They're mostly eaten as a hydrolysate. Because of its tight structure, physical qualities, and thermal stability are also used in cosmetics.

Nutraceuticals segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.3% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the fish collagen peptides market is segmented as animal nutrition, agriculture, cosmetics, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. Nutraceutical application segment dominated the market and held 28.3% Share in 2020. The use of fish-derived extracts in dietary supplements and functional meals has increased due to the introduction of novel technologies in this sector, such as micro-encapsulation technology and grafting, which has raised total market projections. Consumers' growing preference for fat-free and healthy foods will boost product demand even further because of its high protein content and general advantages, such as anti-aging effects and bone development stimulation, fish collagen peptides favor. Supplements and medications containing fish collagen peptides can help to reduce inflammation in the body. They are widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for pain treatment in patients with bone and joint diseases such as osteoarthritis and wound healing, increasing demand in pharmaceutical applications.

On the basis of geography, the fish collagen peptides market market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Throughout the projected period, The fish collagen peptides market was dominated by North America with 31.7% in 2020, followed by Asia-Pacific. The cosmetic industry's regional market development will be fueled by the growing elderly population and increased knowledge of the skin advantages of fish collagen peptides. Fish collagen peptides are utilized in cosmetics because they have anti-aging qualities and aid in wrinkle reduction. As a result, the growth of the fish collagen peptide market in this area's healthcare and cosmetics sectors is expected to boost market demand during the projected period. Millions of individuals, particularly older folks, are affected by these diseases, providing a significant market for fish collagen peptide producers. The use of antimicrobial peptides in fish collagen peptide-based drug delivery systems is gaining traction, which bodes well for the company's future growth prospects.

The fish collagen peptides market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

