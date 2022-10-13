Network Slicing Market 2027 Witness A Pronounce Growth During, Says Allied Market Research

Network Slicing Market

With the rising adoption of network slicing, the market is projected to witness multiple growth opportunities for network-slicing vendors or service providers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global network-slicing industry garnered $172.56 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $921.02 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for next-generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities, rise in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0, growth in the development of smart cities and smart services, the surge in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes fuel the growth of the global network slicing market size.

On the other hand, several security concerns associated with network slicing impede growth to some extent. However, the increase in the adoption of remote surgery and autonomous vehicles and emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprise sectors present new opportunities in the industry.

The global network slicing market report is analyzed across components, end users, industry verticals, and regions. On the basis of components, the solution segment accounted for around two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of end-user, the telecom operators segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global network-slicing market. Simultaneously, the enterprise segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global market. The region across Asia- Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global network slicing market report include Argela Technologies, ZTE, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Affirmed Networks Inc., Samsung, Mavenir, Nokia, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By component, in 2019 the solution dominated the network slicing market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the network-slicing market forecast period.

• By type, the XX generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the XX segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

• By application, the telecom operators segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest network-slicing market growth rate in the forecasted period.

• Region-wise, the network slicing market was dominated by the North American region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

