Altenew Launches New Brand: Artistry, Making Art Easy and Accessible for All
Since our products have been rigorously tested by a team of artists, we are confident that artists - beginner or seasoned - will love their experience with us.”NEW YORK, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists, rejoice. A new brand has come into town, and it's designed to be your next favorite art supply store yet. Altenew has been a pioneer in providing high-quality paper crafting supplies since 2014. Now, the company is taking the art world by storm with the announcement of its new brand launch, Artistry by Altenew. As a brand committed to making art easy and accessible for all skill levels, Artistry intends to support a broader range of artists and art forms. The brand has developed a variety of art supplies and tools designed to unleash its audiences' inner creativity - providing inspiration and support along the way.
The launch of this brand couldn't have come at a better time this year - when artists worldwide are going into creative mode with the outbreak of holiday events.
"We value the importance of supporting the diversity of artists worldwide and are at the forefront of providing education to all skill levels,” Altenew Vice President of Product Development Jen Rzasa shared. “Since our products have been rigorously tested by a team of artists, we are confident that artists - beginner or seasoned - will love their experience with us."
Artistry by Altenew offers a wide selection of art products, such as watercolor pan sets, liquid watercolors, colored pencils, alcohol markers, brushes, paper, stationery, and many more. All art tools at Artistry are designed to be ergonomic and high-quality, ensuring that their audiences create the best artwork pieces money can buy.
With the exciting launch of Artistry by Altenew, artists can look forward to professional watercolor paints, watercoloring pans, gouache, and liquid watercolors. They can also shop for high-quality pens and pencil sets, palette knives, watercolor brushes, and palettes - tools that every artist needs. On the other hand, vibrant and juicy alcohol and water-based markers are available for coloring enthusiasts, alongside fun adult coloring books. The finest paper materials are also available, perfect for amplifying every stroke of an artist's brush, pencil, marker, and ink.
Other products and tools for journaling, drawing, coloring, hand-lettering, and painting are offered by the store. So whether artists are looking for beginner-friendly or artist-grade art supplies, they can find them at Artistry by Altenew.
Since Artistry's goal is to unleash the creativity of artists through their products, a rich resource of art tips, techniques, tutorials, and inspirations will also be available on their website. Now, artists will never have to worry about their creative juices running out as Artistry's website will supply them with an endless pool of artistic inspiration. From featured works of watercolor artists to blog posts on how to use alcohol markers, artists will have a field day exploring the variety of content the Artistry website provides.
In offering these artists supplies, resources, and tutorials, the brand stands by its beliefs in art. Artistry by Altenew believes that art is inspiration, expression, and therapy. "Art is powerful. Art is universal. Art is life." Once again, Altenew has successfully crafted a brand that will be loved by its target audience - artists.
With this commitment to making art easy and accessible for artists of all backgrounds, Artistry by Altenew is ready to offer products and content that will enable its audience to explore their passions and express themselves in new ways.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
