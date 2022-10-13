Keeping US Roads Safer: Sentech Offers Convenience and Accuracy with the iSOBER 5 Breathalyzer for Retail Sale on Amazon
The iSOBER 5 is a professional grade alcohol tester with highly accurate fuel cell sensor technology, and is now available for everyday consumers on Amazon.
Good quality, works well. Easy to use. Great gift.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global breath alcohol technology leader Sentech, has more than 23 years of law enforcement-used breathalyzer manufacturing experience, and has donated models of their revolutionary iSOBER breathalyzer to departments around the country. Now, they want to offer access to individuals who are working to keep out of trouble, and help keep drunk drivers off the road.
According to the CDC, 29 people die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impared driver every day, and the annual cost of alcohol-related crashes totals more than $44 billion dollars. To combat the growing numbers of alcohol related deaths, ignition interlocks are regularly installed in alcohol-offender vehicles as a consequence of an alcohol-related conviction. Despite the growing use of these systems, the CDC says that “only about one-fifth of those arrested for DWI (Driving While Inebriated) have interlocks installed.” Sentech wants to step in and help where police are overwhelmed, and that’s why they are offering the iSOBER 5 Breathalyzers for retail sale. Stopping the problem at the source is the best way to make America’s roads safer.
Fully compliant models of the iSOBER 5 Breathalyzer are available on Amazon. If you or someone you know struggles with alcohol dependence, you will now have the technology needed to avoid costly fees, or life-threatening crashes. The iSOBER 5 is a professional grade alcohol tester with highly accurate fuel cell sensor technology. Suracell technology allows users to operate the device for extended time periods with Department of Transportation (DOT) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) approved accuracy.
The iSOBER 5 Breathalyzer provides incredibly accurate readings, within 10 seconds of taking the test. Results are accurate to 3 decimal places, ranging from 0.000% to 0.400% BAC (Blood Alcohol Content). Most often, results are available within four seconds – making the iSOBER 5 one of the fastest Breathalyzers on the market. The device measures alcohol content by creating a chemical reaction through platinum metal that oxidizes the alcohol in the breath sample and produces an electrical current. Fuel Cell breathalyzers are more specific for ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) and reduce false readings from substances such as acetones that are similar in chemical structure to alcohol. The iSOBER 5 is also an FSA/HAS eligible product.
“Good quality, works well. Easy to use. Great gift.” - Amazon Customer Review
In the last year, Sentech provided hundreds of iSOBER devices to nonprofits U.S. Vets-Prescott, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Georgia.They have also donated devices to various police departments around the country, including the Pooler Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff's Office, and Tybee Island Police Department.
About Sentech
Sentech is a global name in breath alcohol testing and sensor technology. Known for their utmost accuracy and well-thought-out designs, iSOBER breathalyzers are exported to 50 countries and trusted by doctors, the police, the military, and other organizations, professionals, and individuals. To learn more about Sentech or find more information on the iSOBER breathalyzers, visit https://isoberusa.com/ or connect with us on social media via Facebook and Instagram.
