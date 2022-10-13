Malware Analysis Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of USD 24,150.55 Billion by 2026

Malware Analysis Market

Growth and expansion of the energy and utility industry especially in developing economies will present very many opportunities for the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global malware analysis market was pegged at $3.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $24.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in the adoption of IoT and BYOD trends, and the increase in malware and phishing threats among enterprises have boosted the growth of the global malware analysis market. However, the complexities of device security hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in the adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 231 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6328

Rise in malware and phishing threats, the increase in the adoption of IoT and BYOD trends among organizations, and the surge in government regulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the malware analysis market. However, complexities of device security and usage of free anti-virus solutions are expected to hinder the malware analysis market growth. On the contrary, an increase in the adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The service segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the need for various services such as managed services and professional services. However, the solution segment dominated the global malware analysis market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market, as malware analysis solutions are less expensive and faster to deploy.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malware-analysis-market-A05963

The on-premise segment is anticipated to register the most significant CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the adoption of these systems as it offers enhanced security features. However, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global malware analysis market, due to the different services offered by the cloud.

The global malware analysis market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, owing to the rising competition between cloud-based service providers and the key market players in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the study period, due to increasing usage of mobile data for various applications such as mobile banking and social media.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6328

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated work-from-home practice for most organizations across the world. The growth of the global malware analysis market is expected to rise, as there’s been an increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of the respective companies on account of remote service programs.

• Also, a rise in focus on cyber security as a vital business measure is anticipated to boost the global market.

The key market players analyzed in the global malware analysis market report include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro, and FireEye, Inc. Qualys Inc., Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Forensic Accounting Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.