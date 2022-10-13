Drug Abuse Testing Market Size 2025 Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies

Drug abuse testing market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Services (Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, and Laboratory Services), Sample Type (Urine, Oral Fluid, Breath, Hair, and Others), and End User (Workplaces & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Research Laboratories, and Hospitals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. According to the report, the global drug abuse testing market accounted for $6.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to attain $11.83 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players analyzed in the report include Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the global drug abuse testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on sample type, the hair sample is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on end user, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global drug abuse testing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

