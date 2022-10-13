LAMEA Electric Powertrain Market To Hit 32.0% of CAGR During 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric powertrain market accrued earnings worth $83.66 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $1,078.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly emerging industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric powertrain market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

Based on the application, the BEV segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. In addition, the segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as PHEV and FCEV.

Leading players in the global electric powertrain market analyzed in the research are BorgWarner, Brusa Electronik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Denso, Hitachi, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nidec Corporation, Panasonic, Toyota Industries Corporation, Valeo, and Kelly Controls, Inc.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric powertrain market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the LAMEA electric power train market is slated to record the highest CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.

