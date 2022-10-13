Indian Bakery Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Indian Bakery Market To Be Driven By The Large Population Base And Rapid Urbanisation In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Bakery Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian bakery market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 7.60 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 12.39 Billion
Bakery market is a significant contributor in the food processing industry of India owing to the large population base, surge in the living standards, and rapid urbanisation. Over the forecast period, the increasing demand for biscuit and bread is likely to drive the market growth. The robust growth of both organised and un-organised bakery sectors in India due to the availability of automatic and semi-automatic manufacturing units, is likely to be a major invigorating factor in the coming years.
Furthermore, with the advent of MNC’s selling pizzas, cakes, and sandwiches, owing to the thriving economic growth of the country, is likely to boost the innovation and product launches in the market.
Indian Bakery Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bakery refers to the specialised baked products or goods which include bread, cake, pie, and pastry, among others. These products require perfect bakery ingredients such as fat, sugar, salt, leaven, and water. The process of bakery production requires consistent and accurate monitoring and testing. Moreover, bakery products are soft, sweet, and come in different shapes and sizes.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
Biscuit
Cookies
Cream Biscuits
Glucose Biscuits
Marie Biscuits
Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits
Salt Cracker Biscuits
Milk Biscuits
Others
Bread
Sandwich Breads
Hamburgers
Croissants
Others
Cakes and Pastries
Packed Cupcakes
Pastries
Muffins
Layer Cakes
Donuts
Swiss roll
Others
Indian Rusk
The market can be categorised based on distribution channel into:
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Artisanal Bakeries
Online
Others
The regional markets for alcoholic beverages include:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Indian Bakery Market Trends
The key trends in the bakery market in India include the growing expansion of the online food delivery platforms, such as Swiggy and Zomato, which are propelling the demand for rusks, buns, and biscuits. The progressive product innovations in the country which include flavoured breads, cream biscuits with innovative taste, and customisable cakes, among others are likely to gain popularity in the coming years.
Moreover, the increasing demand for natural nutrition, and organic food items is boosting the sales of light and additive-free bakery products. This is likely to be a crucial trend in the market. The increasing dine-out activities, increasing footfall in hotels and restaurants in the country, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Britannia Industries Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Surya Food & Agro Ltd., and ITC Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
