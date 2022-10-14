Joey Feldman Travels Off the Beaten Path Contextualizing Current Culture in “Of An Infinite Solitude”

Joey Feldman Goddess (2022) 22" x 28" x 1.5" Ink, oil pastel, acrylic paint &metallic pigment on canvas Exodus (20222) 30" x 40" x 1.5" Ink, oil pastel, acrylic paint & metallic pigment on canvas

Known for his work exploring chaos, accident, and humorous abstract expression, Feldman presents a new collection opening Saturday October 22 in Los Angeles.

I stood and looked at [Ralph] Steadman’s work and knew that I had to do art” — Joey Feldman