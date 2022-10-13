At 8.4% CAGR, Global Electric Blanket Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 1680 Mn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Electric Blanket Market was at US$ 835.14 Million in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 1680 Million by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8.4% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric Blanket Market was estimated at USD 835.14 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1680 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Electric Blanket Market: Overview

Electric blankets are useful and relatively less expensive than heaters in nations with prolonged and severe winters. To give plenty of natural insulation and warmth, businesses have been concentrating on manufacturing well-insulated sheets lined with thick fleece. They are also introducing portable and washable items. For instance, a blanket composed of microfibre fleece created by Medisana HDW is machine washable. For improved control, it has four degrees of heat settings. Imetec 16175 and Klarstein Dr. Watson XL are the other items in this category.

Electric Blanket Market: Growth Drivers

One of the main aspects influencing the market growth is the growing consumer taste for opulent, cozy, and premium bedding items, which, combined with increased urbanization throughout the world, represents one of the primary market growth drivers. Additionally, the aging population, which is more susceptible to the harsh winter cold, is a major factor in the market’s expansion. Electric blankets not only help the elderly but also people with different pain-related conditions like sinus, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and muscle problems. Other growth-promoting elements include a variety of product advancements, such as the creation of revolutionary battery-powered, lightweight, mobile charging, water- and stain-resistant items. Microfiber fleece is also being used in product variations by producers to add more natural insulation and warmth retention.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Blankets market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Blankets market size was valued at around USD 835.14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1680 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on distribution channel segmentation, the offline sales segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

D) Based on end-user segmentation, the households segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

The North American region is expected to witness tremendous growth from 2022 to 2030. Rising living standards and income levels in North America are major factors driving the electric blanket market. As a result, people are becoming more interested in pricey bedding products like electric blankets.

The rise has aided the market expansion in demand for electric blankets to support people with pain-related conditions during the colder months. A built-in circuit in an electric blanket provides sufficient warmth. It also gives the consumer fantastic comfort by promoting restful sleep and elevating mood. Electric blankets are a popular choice among consumers because of their various advantages, including adjustable temperatures and simplicity of use. For instance, in July 2021, Beraraby unveiled Travel Napper, a portable blanket perfect for trains, planes, and other public transit.

Key Players

Jarden Corporation

Caiyang

Morphy Richards Ltd.

Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

Snugnights UK LLP

Beurer GmbH

Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd.

Slumberdown

Silentnight Group Ltd.

The Electric Blanket Market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

By End-user

Hotels

Hospitals

Households

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



