Five Ways to Become Civically Engaged This Election Season (And Beyond)

Midterm elections are notorious for sluggish turnout, but with climate change, voter access, reproductive rights—as well as the congressional balance of power—reflected on ballots across the nation on Nov. 8, it’s more important than ever not to sit on the sidelines.

College-age students, many of whom can vote for the first time in 2022, may not yet know how to flex their civic muscles, said Lena Morreale Scott, director of the Civic Education and Engagement Initiative at the College of Education.

“Civic engagement is a lifelong process,” Scott said. “At a university where we are dedicated to solving the grand challenges of our time, being civically engaged is one way to do that. That’s how we can have a voice and a vote in who leads us and how responsive they are to our needs and priorities.”

Scott suggests ways for students, as well as other UMD community members, to get involved this election season and beyond.