Survey Shows Few Can Define What Their 30 Human Rights Are – Free Booklet Available to Fill This Information Gap
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hate and aggression seem all too common when one turns to the news these days. Acts of discrimination, violence and other human rights abuses seem to be everywhere. Recent events have demonstrated a need for change and greater awareness and respect for basic human rights are necessary.
— Martin Luther King, Jr.
As we face so many challenges and so much controversy these days, what can we rely on to steer our course? We can start with our basic human rights. But what does that really mean?
Immediately following the atrocities of WWII, the newly formed United Nations Human Rights Commission, under the chairmanship of Eleanor Roosevelt, saw to the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which delineated the thirty fundamental rights that form the basis for a democratic society. On December 10, 1948, it was formally adopted by the United Nations with the intention of the governments and people of all nations using it as a tool to reduce violence and discrimination and to help uphold the dignity and rights of mankind.
As monumental as that was, today few people can name even a few of their thirty fundamental human rights.
United for Human Rights was formed to encourage learning institutions and like-minded organizations to integrate human rights education into their curriculum and community outreach programs. It offers free educational materials on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights to fulfill this purpose.
United for Human Rights is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth and adults about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.
United for Human Rights advocates for human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings, such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world.
In Washington, DC, the local chapter of United for Human Rights and its youth component Youth for Human Rights host online events, seminars, and online training to help spread the message of tolerance and peace through international events with people of all ages.
At the core of its campaign are the informational “The Story of Human Rights?” and “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults the 30 rights in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They have been provided free of charge to millions of people and are made available in 17 languages at https://www.humanrights.com/request-info/united-for-human-rights-portfolio.html.
