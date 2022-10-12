1344340 B.C. Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1344340 B.C. Ltd. (“340BC” or the “Company”) announces that Jack Wortzman has resigned as a director of the Company, and Cole Duthie has resigned as director and Chief Executive Officer, and Binyomin Posen has resigned as director and Chief Financial Officer. The Company has appointed Kirill Kompaniyets, Jeff Carlson, and Michael Pagliocca to the board of directors to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. Wortzman, Mr. Duthie, and Mr. Posen.
ABOUT 1344340 B.C. Ltd.
340 BC is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Alberta and British Columbia. 340BC does not conduct any operations or active business other than the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit the Company to acquire a business or assets to conduct commercial operations.
On behalf of the Board:
Kirill Kompaniyets, Director
T: (416) 276-4581
E: kirill@klklawyers.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable law.
