A SOUL IN A BOOK
Author Thomas Frackenpohl writes a book written by one’s soulTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the saying goes, "everything happens for a reason"...and everything that happens has a meaning to it. Life Messages, Volume II, is a collection of essays by Thomas Frackenpohl. This book can be anyone’s daily guide for dealing with challenges in everyday life. These essays by Thomas can enlighten the reader’s spirits and make them aware of the truth about life.
It all started with a simple Facebook post. Author Thomas Frackenpohl shares an essay or two about his outlook on life. His friends enjoy seeing his literary works on social media and even interacting with his posts because they lift their spirits and provide them with realizations. Soon enough, he was able to launch a book with the encouragement and support of his friends. He has now successfully published three inspiring books. He would not have achieved this without the help and support of his friends and family.
Thomas Frackenpohl is also a nature photographer who sees beauty from a different angle with his beautiful photos. He loves to appreciate God's creations in all their aspects as he translates them into photography and literary works.
Be inspired and uplifted while reading this collection of essays by Thomas Frackenpohl, entitled Life Messages, Volume II. Readers will surely relate to every page of this book. The book is now available on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
