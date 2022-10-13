CTLDomGroup has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
Chaplain Tiffany Daniel, President, CTLDomGroup
CTLDomGroup, an organization supporting veteran transition to civilian life, is teaming with NVBDC’s Task Force to empower Veterans to stay healthy.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes CTLDomGroup to NVBDC Task Force. CTLDomGroup works with Veterans to develop a wellness plan that includes the resources needed to enrich their daily living activities such as self-care, professional care and access to resources in the community.
CTLDomGroup encompasses a professional health and wellness veteran resource hub providing total well-being from the components of proactive health and well-being known as “the circle of health process.” They meet with Veterans in their comfort zone, offering both in person and virtual sessions to empower Veterans and instill confidence, so they become motivated again to stay healthy.
CTLDomGroup’s Live Today Wellness Program is built on 3 pillars:
Fitness and Resilience- Certified fitness instructors teach the ability to bounce back and overcome trauma.
Health- Fitness and nutrition are combined into seminars and workshops.
Wellness- Lifestyle choices are designed involving integrative and holistic nutrition.
“Our business is happy to partner with NVBDC and we are eager to share with other VOBs the certification process that NVBDC has designed to support them along the way. NVBDC certification process provides the assurance to corporate partners that the veteran suppliers they intend to work with have the experience and credentials necessary. Not only will this partnership allow us to network with other VOBs, but we will also become a conduit to connect them with co-sponsor networking and educational events. NVBDC stands committed to launching a strong outreach campaign to grow its sponsorship to ensure success in finding the best qualified VOBs nationwide.
We are looking forward to what the future holds,” stated Chaplain Tiffany Daniel, President, CTLDomGroup, Inc. – A Veteran Owned Business. PHOTO BELOW Chaplain Tiffany Daniel, President, CTLDomGroup.
NVBDC Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. PHOTO BELOW Lt. Col. (ret) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about CTLDomGroup, visit their website at www.ctldomgroup.com
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
