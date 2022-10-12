The Antibacterial Benefits of Bamboo in Clothing

SERISIMPLE Search into deep into the jungle and find the secret of bamboo Research shows that the natural antibacterial properties of bamboo are retained during extraction.

Bamboo has become an increasingly popular option for fabric, and with good reason. Check out what people say

NEWARK, DE, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Bamboo Fabric?

To start, bamboo fabric is not a new concept. It’s been used for thousands of years, but only recently has it been perfected for use in textiles. Now, you can find bamboo fabric in almost anything, including socks. In fact, it wasn’t made into modern clothing until the 2000s. Bamboo fabric is used in products such as:

Clothing

Face Masks

Sanitary Napkins

Bandages

It should be no surprise that bamboo fabric comes from the bamboo plant. Bamboo harvested for textiles usually comes from the tallest bamboo species, Phyllostachys edulis. This plant is more commonly known as Moso. Bamboo fabric is durable and soft, making it a good alternative to cotton and silk.

Is Bamboo Fabric Antimicrobial?

One of the biggest benefits of bamboo fabric is that it has antibacterial/antimicrobial properties. Most commercial fabrics aren’t antibacterial. In fact, they may promote the growth of bacteria which can cause issues such as Athlete’s Foot.

Products that are considered antimicrobial have properties that will kill or slow the spread of microorganisms, including:

Bacteria

Viruses

Fungi and Mold

Mildew

As you can see, there could be a lot growing in your socks if there are no antimicrobial properties. This is why it’s important to choose products with these benefits to take care of your feet.

Research shows that the natural antibacterial properties of bamboo are retained during extraction. So, that means your bamboo socks will have the antibacterial properties of the plant. This is good news for people concerned with odor in their clothing. Your socks won’t smell as bad when you’re leaving the gym!

When we’re working up a sweat, bacteria can grow in the wet fabric of socks. This can cause fungus to grow which can result in an infection. The good news is that in a study, bamboo fabric was washed 50 times and still had outstanding antimicrobial properties.

Benefits of Antimicrobial Bamboo Socks

You may be wondering why antimicrobial properties are important in socks. Well, there are several benefits.

They Stay Clean Longer

Since anti odor socks have antimicrobial properties, they’ll stay fresh longer. Bamboo fabric has a defense barrier that keeps bacteria from growing, which means they won’t start to smell. The odors coming from your socks are typically from the bacteria forming. When you choose bamboo socks, you don’t have to worry about this. No longer will you be worried about someone smelling your gym bag!

You’ll Do Less Laundry

Since bamboo fabric says cleaner longer, you may not have to wash as much. This creates less water waste, and saves you time. The antimicrobial properties will also keep your clothes feeling cleaner after a wash.

Bamboo Socks Last Longer

Not only is bacteria not great for your feet, it can also make fabric deteriorate faster. If your socks always have an odor, you’ll also be washing them more. This creates wear and tear and shortens the lifespan, as well. Since you won’t be laundering them as much, they’ll last longer.

Ready to Try Bamboo Socks?

To sum it up, bamboo fabric is a great alternative to other fabric for socks. If you deal with foot odor, or sweat a lot, the antimicrobial properties can help. You can hit the gym with confidence, and your bamboo socks will last longer than others. They are also made from a renewable resource, so you can rest easy knowing you’re buying a sustainable product.

Ready to give bamboo socks a try? Head on over to SeriSimple and grab a pair of women’s ankle socks today!