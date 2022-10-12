Critical Vulnerability in Aptos MoveVM Disclovered by Singapore Web3 Security Company

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Singapore-based Web3 Security company Numen Cyber Technology disclosed a critical vulnerability on the much-anticipated public blockchain - Aptos .

Through Numen’s Web3 security vulnerability detection product, a critical security vulnerability in Aptos MoveVM was discovered. Attackers are able to execute specific codes in the Aptos MoveVM, causing a crash in the Aptos blockchain nodes. Numen have also stated that this vulnerability made Aptos susceptible to Denial of Service (DoS) attacks. Aptos Labs has confirmed the existence of this vulnerability and Numen Cyber Labs has assisted their team in rectifying it.

Public blockchain is the infrastructure that supports cryptocurrency transactions. Investors need to pay close attention to the security risks when investing in cryptocurrency. Numen Cyber Labs has conducted a technical analysis with solutions for this critical vulnerability found within the Aptos MoveVM, For the detailed analysis, please refer to the following link: https://medium.com/@numencyberlabs/analysis-of-the-first-critical-0-day-vulnerability-of-aptos-move-vm-8c1fd6c2b98e

About Aptos

Aptos is a Layer one blockchain. The project aims to deliver the safest and most production-ready blockchain in the world. Aptos was a start-up that rose from the scraps of META(Facebook)’s failed Web3 ambitions. After “Diem” was sold by META, several core members left to form a team and utilised Diem’s open-source code to develop the Aptos public blockchain.

On March 15, Aptos managed to raise $200M via a strategic investment led by a16z, participating investors include Tiger Global, Katie Haun, PayPal Ventures, Multicoin Capital, Three Arrows Capital, FTX Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

On July 25, Aptos raised another $150M in s Series A funding round that was led by FTX ventures.

On September 15, Binance Labs made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs for industry adoption acceleration.

About Numen Cyber Technology

Numen Cyber Technology is a cybersecurity solution provider based in Singapore. They dedicate themselves in cyberthreat detection & response for Web3 business.



Numen Cyber Labs is composed of experienced security experts from all over the world. The technical teams have disclosed many critical vulnerabilities of famous public blockchains (EOS, Ripple, TRON, Augur, Aptos, etc.), Web3 projects and Microsoft, Google, Apple products. Its industry leading Web3 security solutions fully cover the cyber security requirements of various Web3 application scenarios.



Numen provides security capabilities on every stage of Web3 project lifecycle through the Web3 security audit for smart contract, public blockchain, wallet and exchange, and products such as on-chain smart contract threat detection and response, Web3 security situational awareness, cryptocurrency tracing and Web3 threat intelligence to protect the digital asset security of Web3 projects and users.

For more information, please visit website: https://www.numencyber.com , or social media channel: https://twitter.com/numencyber .

