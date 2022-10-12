Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nevada - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nevada can help you find the top doctors and treatments from coast to coast.
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nevada - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200RENO, NEVADA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nevada is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Situated in the middle of the desert, Nevada’s mountainous terrain includes a vast amount of naturally-occurring asbestos. For decades, mining activities throughout the state disturbed deposits and exposed thousands of Nevadans to breathable asbestos. Shockingly, it was not until 2013 that a geological study confirmed the presence of asbestos in rocks and soil throughout the state. Asbestos was used in the construction of many older Nevada casinos and infrastructure. As a result, much remodeling in Nevada should be done in conjunction with a certified asbestos abatement specialist. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Nevada include, but are not limited to, Beowawe Power Plant, Pinon Pine Power Plant, Desert Peak Power Plant, Dixie Valley Power Plant, Reid Gardner Power Plant, Timet Power Plant, Empire Farms Power Plant, Brady Power Plant, Edward W. Clark Generating Station, Tracy Generating Station, Valmy Generating Station, Fort Churchill Generating Station, Harry Allen Power Station, Mojave Generating Station, Sunrise Power Plant, Foreland Refining, Sunrise Mountain Landfill, American Potash & Chemical Corporation, Basic Magnesium, Inc., Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation (AC&S), Flintkote Company, Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation, Manganese, Inc., McNeil Construction Company, Montrose Chemical, Scott Rigging Company, State Stove & Manufacturing Company, Defense Plant Corporation, Manganese Ore Corporation, U.S. Gypsum Company, Pabco Gypsum, Stauffer Chemical Company, Titanium Metals Corporation of America, United States Vanadium Corporation, U.S. Lime Products Corporation, Allied Insulation Company, Las Vegas Machine, Inc., Bally’s Casino, Binion’s Horseshoe, Caesar’s Palace, Landmark Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas Hilton, Las Vegas Sands, Tam O’Shanter Motel, Vagabond Inn, Nevada Power Company, Catalytic Construction, Reynolds Electric, Dorcon, Inc., Eagle Picher Industries, Inc., Southern Pacific Railroad Company, Pacific Fruit Express Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Western Laundry and Linen Rental Company, Southern California Edison Company, San Pedro, Los Angeles & Salt Lake Railroad Company, Shirley Company, Southern Nevada Power Company, Las Vegas Van & Transfer Siding, Murray B. Marsh Company, American Bonate Company, American Linen Supply Company, Apex Plastering Company, Owens Corning Fiberglas, Wells Cargo, Inc., Sierra Pacific Power Company, Fiberboard Paper Products Corporation, Western Electrochemical Company, Stead Air Force Base, Laughlin Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
