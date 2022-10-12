Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Series – Kerrville

October 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Kerrville on Thursday, October 27. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to more than 3.1 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

The Governor’s Small Business Series – Kerrville, cohosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism in partnership with Kerr Economic Development Corporation and the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

 

Governor’s Small Business Series – Kerrville

Thursday, October 27, 2022

8 am – 1:30 pm

Schreiner University, Cailloux Campus Activity Center

2100 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville TX 78028

 

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions.

 

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-kerrville

 

Other dates for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series:

Corsicana – November 10

Bryan-College Station – December 8

 

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources for Texas’ small businesses and entrepreneurs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal

 

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library features previous webinars focused on small business needs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars

