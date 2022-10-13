New York State Selects COVID-19 Diagnostics Leaders to Expand Testing Options
Partnership between BCalifornia and PHASE Scientific to deliver over 2 million COVID-19 test kits
COVID remains a threat. Testing continues to be one of the most important tools to quickly identify whether a person has COVID-19 infection, so they can isolate and slow the spread of the virus.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA , October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCalifornia, a family-owned and operated business dedicated to the health and wellness of all communities and PHASE Scientific International (PHASE) a health diagnostics innovator and maker of INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests, today announced that they have been selected by the State of New York as COVID-19 test kit providers to expand the diagnostic options available to the state government and public entities.
— Ricky Chiu, Ph.D. PHASE Scientific Americas Chairman & Chief Executive
Vendors were selected through an open, competitive request for proposal process, and were required to provide a minimum supply of two million test kits each month for the initial terms. PHASE Scientific delivered more than 1.5 million of their 2-pack INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kits to New York State this week.
“As much as we wish otherwise, COVID remains a threat. Testing continues to be one of the most important tools to quickly identify whether a person or a family member have a COVID-19 infection, so they can isolate and slow the spread of the virus,” said Ricky Chiu, Ph.D. PHASE Scientific Americas Chairman & Chief Executive. “The need for testing will heat up as we move closer to the winter months and variants continue to emerge. We respect the State of New York’s proactive efforts and are happy to make sure they have a robust supply of testing options for citizens.”
“It is truly an honor to provide lifesaving supplies to the State of New York,” stated Isaac Rosner, Chief Revenue Officer of BCalifornia. “As a born and raised New Yorker, this program is my best opportunity to give back to a place which means so much to me.”
Through the strategic partnership between BCalifornia and PHASE Scientific, a total of 2.5 million test kits will be delivered to the State of New York this month.
About the INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home and Point of Care Tests:
The INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test is authorized for non- prescription home use. INDICAID® is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. Learn more about our INDICAID® tests here.
About PHASE Scientific International LTD:
PHASE Scientiﬁc is a high-growth biotech company with a mission to inspire a new state of health. Headquartered in Hong Kong with locations in Atlanta, Southern California and China's Greater Bay Area, PHASE Scientific provides novel diagnostic tools and services for cancer and infectious diseases with its proprietary technologies. For additional information, visit the PHASE website here.
