Read more about Mentors needed for 21st JDC Veterans Treatment Court

Are you interested in mentoring a veteran? The 21st Judicial District Court needs your help!

The Veterans Treatment Court was created to provide veterans in the criminal justice system access to a comprehensive range of services and support that will facilitate their recovery from drug and alcohol addictions, mental health disorders and other behavioral health problems. We are seeking dedicated individuals for our team who possess an understanding of veteran culture and a willingness to serve as a mentor to fellow veterans. You can make a difference in the life of your fellow veterans and be part of something bigger than yourself.

For more information about the Veterans Treatment Court and becoming a mentor, call 985.747.6766 or email cmeyer@21stjdc.org.

