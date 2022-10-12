Submit Release
DC DOC Successfully Passes American Correctional Association Reaccreditation Audit

October 11, 2022

Dr. Keena Blackmon- 202-671-2135; [email protected]

 

(Washington D.C.) – The D.C Department of Corrections and Director Thomas Faust announce the agency’s success in passing its reaccreditation audit with the American Correctional Association (ACA) for both the Central Detention Facility (CDF) and the Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF). The ACA auditors conducted a 3-day site audit of CDF and CTF, based on the national standards for adult local detention facilities.

Through the comprehensive review of 361 standards, 60 mandatory standards and 301 non-mandatory standards covering operations, administration, policies/procedures, safety, security, medical, programs and education, DOC received 100% compliance on all mandatory standards and 98.7% compliance on non-mandatory standards. Of 3,300 local adult jails in the U.S., only 12% have attained national accreditation.

“I am proud of this accomplishment and the dedicated work of our staff while recovering from a global pandemic. This milestone is especially noteworthy because it reflects the Department's ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and secure institution that meets the stringent standards set by the ACA.” said Director Thomas Faust. “Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, my focus as Director is to continue setting the standards of a benchmark corrections agency and this reaccreditation is getting us closer to our goal.”

ACA accreditation is intended to improve facility operations through adherence to clear standards relevant to all areas/operations of the facility, including safety, security, order, inmate care, programs, justice, and administration. The ACA Standards and Accreditation department’s staff facilitate the accreditation process from initial contact through assessment, contracting, preparation, the accreditation audit, and lastly the appearance before the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections for a final accreditation decision.

In January 2023, at the ACA conference to be held in Orlando, Florida, DOC will take part in the final phase of the accreditation. At that time, the DCDOC executive team will participate in a final hearing before the Commission on Standards and Accreditation.

 

For more information about the D.C. Department of Corrections visit www.doc.dc.gov.

Keena Blackmon

Director of Strategic Communications/

Public Information Officer

D.C. Department of Corrections

2000 14th Street, NW, Seventh Floor

Washington, DC 20009

(202) 671-2135 (office)

(202) 710-8070 (cell)

 

