Jeff LaBelle Welcomes You to Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed.
"As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive", said Jeffrey LaBelle.
Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch. Sarasota is beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by.
Sarasota is a very special place because there is a lot of culture here. Some cultural centers include the Ringling Museum, the Cad'zan, Opera, Florida Studio Theater, Van Wezel for concerts and well-know performers. There is even the Sarasota Sailor Circus, and much more! Everything is right downtown Sarasota and close to the airports. Sarasota Airport is only about 10-15 minutes away, easy to get to. The Tampa airport is only about an hour away.
Of course, the nice weather is a big attraction. Sunny almost every day which means outdoor activities year round. There must be at least 100 golf courses within a half hour from here. Fishing, Tennis, Boating, and with the recently completed Legacy Trail, you can walk or bike from downtown Sarasota to downtown Venice or anywhere in between! The TampaBay sports teams are close by, including The Rays, The Bucs, and The Lightning.
"Many newcomers are thrilled with the low tax structure in Florida. There is no state tax or estate tax. We have inflationary times today, and I find the cost of living here is a lot less than other major cities. So a lot of people are moving down here because it's more affordable. They can retire and be in a beautiful city, like Sarasota," said Jeff LaBelle.
