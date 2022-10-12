Read more about GBI Investigating Shooting Death in Garden City

Submit Release
Garden City, GA (October 12, 2022) – On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., the Garden City Police Department requested the GBI Statesboro Office assist with a death investigation at a home on Third Street in Garden City.

Preliminary information indicates that at 2:01 p.m., 911 received a report of a shooting and an unresponsive male behind a home in the 4000 block of Third Street. When officers arrived, they found Erick Lakeem Davis, age 15, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121 or the Garden City Police Department at 912-963-2721. You can also remain anonymous by calling tips to 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

 

