Thomas Baskind Supports 'Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser' and Continue The Tradition He Shares With His Lifelong Friend
Thomas Baskind participates in the Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser for Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program for physically challenged individuals.
I am very proud to support Brian Muscarella in the Cycle to the Sea event! He is truly an inspiration to so many. It is great to have this event back after a 2 yr hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program for Physically Challenged Individuals (ASAP) in Carolina holds its annual Cycle to the Sea fundraiser to support Carolinas Rehabilitation for the physically challenged individuals to lead a fulfilled life.
— Thomas Baskind
Thomas Baskind, who started attending the fundraiser in 2013 along with his longtime friend Brian Muscarella, will be heading to Myrtle Beach to conclude the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser for the ninth time after a 2-year break disturbing COVID-19 break.
The duo is excited to be back on the saddle, cycling their way from Atrium Health Union in Monroe, NC, to North Myrtle Beach, SC, during this 3-day event starting from October 6th, 2022.
What made Baskind start participating in this marathon in the Cycle To The Sea fundraiser is a heart-warming friendship story. His lifelong friend, Brian Muscarella, suffered from a life-altering tragedy in the form of a spinal stroke, leaving his whole body from the chest down paralyzed. Being a good friend, Basking was always there to morally support Muscarella. However, he didn't know then that Musacrella would be the one to help him find inspiration to do something selfless like being a Cycle to the Sea participant with great dedication.
After his stroke, Muscarella's life was changed in many ways. Still, he didn't let the tag of disability define his whole future. He dedicated his energy to making something good out of his life at the Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation hospital. He also decided to participate in a 180-mile cycling marathon called Cycle to the Sea. That's what inspired Baskind the most, compelling him to join hands with his friend in this beautiful, selfless act of helping the disabled locals of Carolina get the best possible treatment and support.
Now, Thomas Baskind looks forward to attending the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser every year with great enthusiasm, mainly because he's seen first-hand how this organization is bringing a positive change to people's lives. They provide high-quality inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative care for everyone suffering from life-changing diseases and injuries, including spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, cancer, etc. Knowing his efforts in raising funds for ASAP organization are not going in vain keeps him coming back every year.
Besides participating in this wonderful fundraiser every year, Thomas Baskind raises awareness about Cycle to the Sea so more people can play their part in this novel cause. To know more about ASAP or make donations, visit their website.
Alan Rabinowitz
SEO Image
+1 888-736-2667
email us here