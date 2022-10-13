Secure QR Code Authentication Standard Approved by OASIS Open

Trusona, NEC, and Others Advance Open Standard to Improve QR Code Security in Passwordless Authentication

BOSTON, MA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium, announced the approval of Secure QR Code Authentication v1.0 as an OASIS Standard. Developed by the OASIS Electronic Secure Authentication (ESAT) Technical Committee, the standard supports trusted online transactions by establishing a general framework for using QR Codes for “no password” authentication. The new standard is based on an initiative spearheaded by Trusona in order to democratize the mass adoption of passwordless authentication.

“QR codes are popular for fast, simple scanning using a smartphone camera, but privacy and security concerns are growing as QR code adoption has increased during the pandemic,” said OASIS ESAT co-chair, Bojan Simic, of HYPR. “Secure QR Code Authentication shows that passwordless authentication is possible without compromising on security.”

“The standard provides the layers of security needed to protect against account take-over and identity theft while decreasing the likelihood of potential phishing,” said Trusona’s David Kopack, co-chair of the ESAT TC.

“NEC congratulates the ESAT TC on the approval of Secure QR Code Authentication Protocol v1.0 as an OASIS Standard and is pleased to be part of the ESAT TC and has contributed to its release,” said Shinichi Fuchigami, General Manager, Cyber Security Strategy Department at NEC Corporation. “NEC believes that "no password" authentication standards are critical for trusted online transactions and drive its adoption with industry partnerships to benefit customers.“

Vendors involved in authenticating electronic identities, passwordless authentication providers, identity service providers, local and national governments, businesses, and individuals engaged in eGovernment and eCommerce are welcome to participate in the ESAT community.

About OASIS:

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, emergency management, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. https://www.oasis-open.org/

Media inquiries:

communications@oasis-open.org