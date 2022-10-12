MetaQuotes Has Launched a Fundamentally New WebTerminal

MetaQuotes has released a completely revised web terminal for MetaTrader 5

/EIN News/ -- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaQuotes has released a completely revised web terminal for MetaTrader 5 that is faster and more efficient than the previous version. It features an updated interface and a completely redesigned core. Furthermore, companies will be able to customize the new terminal to suit their requirements. The major update of the latest version enables the web terminal to run on each broker's access server. It operates as an individual web terminal, which only works with a specific platform. This approach provides maximum security and full control for the broker.

The web terminal features a plethora of new functions which were not available in the previous version:

Convenient configuration of symbols in the Market Watch, along with the daily price change data

Ability to request real accounts with a detailed registration form and document submission options

More analytical objects with extended management options

Market entries and exits displayed on charts

Economic Calendar events displayed on charts

Support for price data subscriptions and the ability to receive delayed quotes

Significantly simplified interface

The mobile version features a responsive interface for iOS and Android devices

The web terminal enables currency, stock and futures trading from any web browser, as it works in all operating systems without extra software installations. It is safe to use since all transmitted information is securely encrypted. Companies holding valid web terminal licenses can set up the new version on their servers and start using it without extra fees. Companies that do not have a web terminal can order it via MetaQuotes' technical support website.

For over 20 years, MetaQuotes has been developing software applications for brokerages, banks, exchanges, and hedge funds. The company's products are used daily by millions of users and thousands of financial institutions. The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has become the industry standard, pushing outdated and inefficient platforms out of the market. MQL5.com, the largest algorithmic trading community, offers a variety of additional services, from algorithmic trading tools to VPS. With continued community support, the company has built an unparalleled infrastructure around MetaTrader 5, which is trusted by tens of millions of traders from all financial markets.

Start the new Web Terminal

Contact Information:

Mikhail Kirilin

PR Manager

kirilin@metaquotes.net

+35795564211



