Kentucky’s Ale-8-One Resurrects Sue the Squirrel Mascot with Limited Run Halloween Masks
Available at Select Kroger & Save-A-Lot LocationsWINCHESTER , KY, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky’s favorite soda brand Ale-8-One is scaring up some fun this Halloween season with a limited run of free squirrel masks. Sue the Squirrel has been a part of the Ale-8-One family since the 80s, and now she’s back with her own origin story. Grab a mask from participating locations and read about Sue’s flavor-filled adventures over an Ale-8-One. Share her story with a girl or a squirrel, then cut the mask out to wear while handing out Ale-8 minis to all the ghosts and goblins who come knocking. The mask, which has Sue’s story printed on the back, can be found at select Kroger locations at the service desk, select Save-A-Lot locations, and Ale-8-One sponsored events throughout October.
“Sue the Squirrel is one of those funny pieces of Ale-8-One history that holds a soft spot in the hearts of many of our fans. As a company, we look for opportunities to honor our history while also growing in new directions, and bringing back Sue the Squirrel provided just that. Sue is a little quirky, a little nostalgic, and a lot Kentucky. We look forward to seeing how Ale-8 lovers engage with her and invent new Ale-8 adventures for her. It’s been fun bringing her to life for a new generation to make memories. Afterall, that’s what Ale-8-One is really about: fun, memories, Kentucky.” – Kevin Price, CMO Ale-8-One Bottling Co.
About Ale-8-One:
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and Fresh Market. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
