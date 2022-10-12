Haversack™ and dott.™ Partner to Drive Fresh Thinking in Freight Logistics Management within Automotive Aftermarket

Chris Nadeau is CEO of Haversack, a solutions-based company dedicated to using its technology and industry knowledge to disrupt the status quo in freight logistics for organizations who move freight. Tammy Tecklenburg CEO of dott

Haversack CEO Chris Nadeau to Host Webinar through AAPEX Series on October 25

Haversack provides in-sourced solutions to assist companies in managing their freight logistics more effectively, efficiently and profitably.” — Chris Nadeau, CEO, Haversack

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket companies seeking to enhance visibility, effectiveness and profitability around freight logistics are invited to participate in an upcoming webinar being offered as part of the AAPEX October Webinar Series.

Entitled “Impact of Domestic Freight in the Auto Industry,” the complimentary webinar will take place at 11 am ET on Tuesday, October 25 and consist of an interactive conversation about the current state of freight logistics with Chris Nadeau, CEO and founder of Haversack.

Haversack is a solutions-based company committed to using its technology and industry knowledge to disrupt the status quo in freight logistics for organizations who move freight regardless of company size or commodity.

“Haversack provides in-sourced solutions to assist companies in managing their freight logistics more effectively, efficiently and profitably,” said Nadeau. “Our focus is to help educate in-house logistics teams with the knowledge and tools to better manage their freight operations and spend – with average savings realized of between 25 and 30 percent. These benefits have relevance in the complex and increasingly global automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket, which designs, produces and delivers millions of essential products each year.”

“dott. is partnering with Haversack to bring its disruptive services and solutions to the aftermarket,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, CEO and founder of dott., a strategic business consulting and services practice driven to elevate people, process and profits through ‘diversity of thought.’ “We have joined forces to educate and inspire clients to embrace a different way of doing things, which ultimately is a more effective and profitable way. Companies which embrace ‘diversity of thought’ are winning.”

To learn more about Nadeau’s perspective on the state of U.S. transportation versus the current narrative and his thoughts on more effectively managing freight logistics in this environment, register for the complimentary webinar at AAPEX October Webinar Series | AAPEX 2022 (aapexshow.com).

About Haversack

Founded by CEO Chris Nadeau in 2017, Haversack is a solutions-based company dedicated to using its technology and industry knowledge to help educate and empower clients to achieve a better way of managing freight logistics using in-sourced resources. Solutions include account management, visibility and tracking, auditing and consolidation of freight invoices, carrier performance review, market and trend analysis, and a cloud-based, quick start total management system that provides a complete dashboard for real-time visibility and decision-making. Visit gohaversack.com.

About Chris Nadeau

Christopher L Nadeau, (Retired) Command Sargent Major, is the founder and CEO of Haversack. His vision has built revolutionary strategies to reengineer the way companies understand the logistics world around them, impacting every business category - small, medium, and large. As a pioneer of transportation and supply chain solutions, Haversack is a sought-after advisor at decision making meetings throughout the industry. Nadeau’s 26-year military career plus his 11 years in the transportation industry have given him a unique perspective on problem solving with solutions-based analysis. Nadeau’s family first mentality guides his focus for himself and the lives of his extended family, the Haversack employees. Haversack is a proud member of the SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business), and recipient of the “INC 492 Best Workplace” honor in the United States.

About dott.

dott. is a strategic business consulting and services practice founded by CEO Tammy Tecklenburg, a visionary leader in the automotive aftermarket for 25+ years. dott. is driven to elevate people, process, and profits through “diversity of thought.” dott. focuses in areas of: diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); environmental, social and governance (ESG); career development; corporate board recruiting; speaking engagements; supplier diversity; and a brand influencer/ambassador network. For more information, visit www.drivenbydott.com.