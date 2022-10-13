Edufront and Thimble.io jointly to certify 5 million STEM learners

Tabs Distribution to students & staff. Education on Edufront tabs Edufront Smart Classrooms

Our future lies in how our people connect with technologies. We have to make them function like cell phone of education. The Edufront/Thimble.io partnership offers such a unique possibility” — Satish Jha

NEW YORK CITY, U.S, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edufront & Thimble.io jointly to certify 5 million STEM learners

Edufront Technologies, a leading Digital-learning ecosystem provider, has planned to certify 5 million students in STEM, AI and Robotics across the country.

Thimble.io, a New-York based Ed-Tech company, and Edufront have partnered to leverage the power of STEM, AI and Robotics education to make India a future power leader in the next information revolution.

Through its digital learning ecosystem, Edufront offers schools the advantages of automating key school management functionalities. Giving schools the ability to organize activities in real time through a common platform, Edufront enables teachers to spend more time on fun, creative and effective learning interventions.

Thimble.io is a New York-based educational technology company. Founded in 2017, the company started with the belief that every student deserves access to modern STEM education, regardless of the school they attend. Thimble.io’s in-school, comprehensive K-12 STEM education curriculum will be available to schools across India through Edufront Technologies.

The project-based STEM curriculum exposes students to robotics, coding, machine learning, and a variety of other tech-related fields to build the future workforce.

From 2022-2027, the partnership will create programs and labs to certify over 5 million students in STEM, AI and Robotics. To make STEM, AI and Robotics education both accessible and affordable to students in rural and semi-urban parts of India, Edufront and Thimble.io will leverage Ashraya.

The initiative was kick started in a school in Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan on the occasion of World Teacher’s Day on 5th October 2022.

Satish Jha, chairman of Ashraya, stated “The strength of a nation lies in the quality of its people and their capability to connect with technologies that shape our future. With 14 out of 15 citizens currently without high- school education, we need technologies that function like cell phone of education. The Edufront/Thimble.io partnership offers such a unique possibility.”

Oscar Pedroso, Founder & CEO of Thimble.io, shares in the enthusiasm. “In partnership with Edufront Technologies, the Thimble.io team is extremely excited to enter the Indian market. Edufront is the perfect partner to help us realize our goal of providing STEM literacy to the next generation of learners – regardless of their location or economic situation. We are proud to join Edufront Technologies in shaping a brighter worldwide future”

On this occasion Arun Mehra CMO of Edufront said, “STEM and Robotics help children learn with a solution-oriented approach, helping them gain skills of reasoning and logic. Edufront's partnership with Thimble.io makes this way of learning accessible to our students and reinforces our commitment of providing global standards of learning to students across the country”.

Dharti Arvind Desai, Chief Revenue Officer of Thimble.io, observed “The Ed-Tech space the world over has not only pivoted during and post pandemic, but has also resulted in fragmented and siloed implementation at times. A partnership of this nature removes the need to learn nuances of new environments. Both Thimble.io and Edufront bring individual strengths and experience that will help scale STEM education with impact that will be easy to assess and track.”