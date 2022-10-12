Cape Fox Corporation Names New COO

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, Virginia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) is pleased to announce that Harold Mitchell, JD, MS, has been named the new Chief Operations Officer (COO). CFC is looking forward to working closely with Harold in the future to increase and grow our operations and continue our standing as an industry leader.

Harold Mitchell first joined CFC in 2012 as a Vice President of Business Development. Harold has proven himself to be an innovative senior executive experienced at identifying new customers, developing approaches to the market, driving prospects through to contract award, and facilitating profitable business growth with a passion for convening and motivating interdisciplinary teams. CFC is an Alaska Native Corporation that employs staff worldwide and is principally engaged in information technology and cybersecurity, professional services, healthcare, and construction. As COO, Harold will oversee and manage the Presidents and leaders of Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group’s (FCG’s) multiple Federal subsidiaries while working closely with the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors to design and implement business operation systems, optimize operational capabilities, establish plans that promote company culture and vision, and employ strategies to maximize customer satisfaction. Harold will play a key role in managing the company’s relationships with customers, partners, subcontractors, and vendors. Concurrent with his role as COO, Harold will continue to be the President of Eagle Health, Concentric Methods, and Wolf Lake Services, three of Cape Fox FCG subsidiaries.

In discussing his new position, Harold stated, “I am incredibly excited to assume this new role. It is a privilege to be part of an organization with an exceptionally talented team that delivers high-quality services and innovative solutions. My strategic approach will be threefold: 1. Complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a strong corporate culture and talented employees to deliver better, faster, and more enduring customer outcomes; 2. Create a company culture where we attract top talent, retain great employees, and ensure operations are always performing at their best; and 3. Continue to align our companies and leaders to position the corporation for extraordinary results and future growth.”

Harold started his career with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), receiving the DEA Administrator's Award. Then, he became a partner with Newman & Mitchell LLC, practicing in the firm's business and litigation departments. Earlier in his career, he worked with Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals, LLC, as a Chief of Staff and Legal Counsel and Legal Counsel for LEAP DC. Harold holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Howard University and a Juris Doctor degree from Florida Coastal.

CFC recognizes Harold’s expertise, drive, and talent for leading teams and producing results. Chris Luchtefeld, CEO of CFC, recently commented, “Congratulations to Harold for taking another big step in his very successful career at Cape Fox. Harold is a strong leader with an incredible work ethic, a laser focus on customer satisfaction, and a track record of successful new business development.” Harold will advance the company’s mission and objectives with his strategic goals and ideas, and everyone at CFC is looking forward to working with Harold.

