Grapes for Humanity Wine Auction Raises Money to Combat the Impacts of Climate Change
Grapes for Humanity Canada Partners with Waddington’s Auctioneers and Dymon Wine Cellars to Present the Grapes for Climate Change Action Wine Auction.
Alex I are pleased to donate instruments and rare wine to help raise money for these urgent needs. I am proud of my long association with Grapes for Humanity Canada and the good work we’ve achieved.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proceeds from the auction will be directed to aid the battle against Climate Change and to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The Grapes for Humanity Wine Auction is offered online October 12-19 by Waddington's Auctioneers.
— Geddy Lee
This exciting auction features some of the most sought-after bottles of wine, exceptional ready-to-drink wines, special items like autographed bottles and guitars donated by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Canadian winemakers' dinners in top restaurants, unique winery experiences in Canada and abroad, guided tours of difficult-to-access wildland regions of Ontario, and much more. Also of note, returning to the auction is Cuvée from the Heart - community blends from Ontario and British Columbia winemakers who contributed their best wines to create barrels of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay for this auction.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Nature Conservancy of Canada, Tree Canada and humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
A SAMPLE OF WHAT'S IN THE AUCTION
Experience a private tour of the Château Latour Winery in Bordeaux, France, followed by lunch at Château Latour for four guests. In lncluded are two bottles of legendary vintages, 1945 and 1959; the 1959 Latour is donated and signed by Geddy Lee. Enjoy dinner hosted by world-renowned musicians, singers, songwriters Les Claypool and his wife Chaney, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson at famed Barberian's Steak House located in Toronto. Wines served with the dinner will include Claypool's Pachyderm Champagne and the full range of his Sonoma Coast Pinot Noirs. Make your own music with a Geddy Lee autographed Fender Jazz Bass, or an Alex Lifeson autographed Epiphone Les Paul. Enjoy or cellar magnums of Il Palagio Sister Moon 2016, autographed by owners Sting and Trudie Styler. Show off a pair of SJP shoes while sipping Sarah's Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2021, and Rose Sud de France 2021. Indulge in numerous special wines from Geddy Lee’s personal cellar.
Visit Waddington's website at www.waddingtons.ca to view and bid on all the lots featured in this auction.
WHERE THE MONEY GOES
The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is Canada’s unifying force for nature working to deliver large scale, permanent land conservation. NCC seeks solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through direct on-the-ground action to protect and care for our lands and waters. Since 1962, NCC has brought people together to conserve more than 15 million hectares.
"The Nature Conservancy of Canada is delighted, once again, to be one of the charities being supported by the Grapes for Humanity 2022 Auction,” says Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President, Ontario Region, Nature Conservancy of Canada. “NCC is committed to fighting the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss and the funds raised by this auction will help protect and care for critical lands and waters in Ontario this year including the Boreal Wildlands project. When nature thrives, we all thrive."
Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President, Ontario Region, Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. They help to grow Canada’s tree canopy through their programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. They are thought-leaders and capacity-builders, collaborating with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. Together with their partners and sponsors, Tree Canada have has planted more than 84 million trees.
“Tree Canada is thrilled to be a designated charity for Grapes of Humanity’s 2022 Auction for Climate Change Action. We know that trees absorb carbon dioxide, which is essential in the fight against climate change, but trees are also important to people and wildlife by naturally cooling our cities and absorbing pollutants. Your generous support will help grow better places to live across Canada.”
Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada.
AUCTION INFORMATION
The auction is offered online October 12 - 19 on Waddington’s. Special Terms and Conditions for the auction includes no buyer’s commission or tax. Visit Waddington's to view the auction and register to bid.
Find out how to register for the auction and more at www.waddingtons.ca.
AUCTION PARTNERS
Waddington's Auctioneers is Canada's oldest and most diverse auction company. Waddington’s is the sole and first company in Ontario permitted to provide the sale by auction of fine wine and spirits, under the authority of the LCBO. Find out more at waddingtons.ca
DYMON Wine Cellar is designed to be a place of inspiration and elegance offering high-quality private cellars, an exclusive wine club, members lounge, beautiful tasting rooms, and event space. Inspired by the love of wine, DYMON’s private wine cellars combine innovative features with sophisticated design and perfect cellaring conditions. Find out more at: winecellar.dymon.ca
Grapes for Humanity Canada is a national charity co-founded in 2001, by wine writer Tony Aspler and Arlene Willis. Grapes for Humanity has raised millions of dollars for many global humanitarian projects. The foundation partnered with Waddington's in 2020 to hold its first online charity wine auction in Ontario to support the stricken hospitality sector. The 2022 auction furthers GFH’s commitment to raise funds to aid in the battle against the threat of Climate Change and to support global communities in need. Find out more at grapesforhumanity.com
