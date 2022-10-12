Security Paper Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.3% through 2022-2031

Security Paper Market Size 2022

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Security Paper market was valued at USD 11.25 Million in 2018 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A growing demand

Security paper helps to identify and authenticate documents as originals. Invisible fibers (low watermarks), invisible inks, and high watermarks help distinguish the original from copied documents. Companies use different security measures to protect the original document from theft or fraud. Security papers are stamps and passports. Identity cards. certificates. banknotes. Global security papers are an affordable and reliable security system that helps companies avoid fraud, forgery, counterfeiting, and paper alteration.

Market Key Trends

Currency Holds Significant Market Share

Due to increasing currency counterfeiting in many developed and emerging countries, there is a growing demand for security paper. This has caused an increase in corruption, which has hindered various countries' growth. The currency is made from cotton-fiber or polymer paper and hybrid paper. Banknotes made from this paper are more stable and durable than regular paper.

The paper money is often updated with new security features. This makes it harder for counterfeiters and other criminals to make illegal copies. The banknotes are made up of a watermark, and thread, which can contain metallic, magnetic, and micro print elements. Particular polymers are also used to make banknotes. They have a longer shelf-life than paper notes and are more resistant to fire and water. Every country has its specific security features.

For three-dimensional, vivid watermarks, most companies use cylinder mold technology. This exclusive production method is used only by secure paper makers. Louisenthal has a range of banknote substrates that can be used in all conditions. These substrates are compatible with any security device to prevent counterfeiting. The banknote substrates made from cotton are ideally suited to the needs of different currency denominations.

To avoid counterfeiting, the banks of each country focus on producing high-quality security paper currency. For example, in July 2019, the Bank of Italy (IPZS) and Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca Dello Stato(IPZS) launched Valoridicarta SpA to produce high-quality watermarked paper with embedded holograms as well as security features for banknotes.

Indian currency is also equipped with the most security features. This includes the Omron feature (anti-photocopying) and the Omron feature (anti-photocopying). This security feature makes the Indian rupee less susceptible to counterfeiting than any other currency note. RBI found an increase of 20.2% and 87.2% in counterfeit notes, respectively, in Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, and Rs 50 in 2019, while counterfeit notes in the Rs 100 denomination decreased by 7.5 %. As counterfeits in various denominations increase each year due to the increased value and volume of banknotes, market security will likely increase.

These are the most recent developments in the market that we have studied:

February 2020 – Document Security Systems Inc. launched its AuthentiGuard Security Card to the general market. It features eight layers that prevent the creation of fraudulent copies or scans.

Key Market Segments

Type

Water marks

Holograms

Hybrid paper

Color pigments

Application

Passport / Visa

Banknotes and checks

Identity cards

Legal and authentication government documents

Stamps

Certificates

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Infinity Security Papers Ltd

Simpson Security Papers Inc

SPM Security Paper Mill Inc.

HG TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

Sankt-Peterburgskaya Bumazhnaya Fabrika Goznaka

Troy Group Inc.

Luminescence International Ltd

